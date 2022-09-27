Elton John Admits Michael Jackson Was ‘A Disturbing Person To Be Around’ And ‘Mentally Ill’

In his memoir, “Me,” Elton John says Michael Jackson was a “disturbing person to be around.” “I’d known Michael since he was 13 or 14,” Elton wrote. “He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world and away from reality, the way Elvis Presley did.” John speculated that Jackson’s retreat from reality was due to his dependence on prescription drugs. “God knows what was going on in his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of, but every time I saw him in his later years, I came away thinking that the poor guy had totally lost his marbles,” wrote Elton. John described Jackson as genuinely “mentally ill” and said he “couldn’t cope with adult company.” What do you think about Elton John’s comments about Michael Jackson? Do you feel it is disrespectful to speak on the dead?