ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John Admits Michael Jackson Was ‘A Disturbing Person To Be Around’ And ‘Mentally Ill’

By Middays with Drew
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zor8k_0iC7ZUzs00

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

In his memoir, “Me,” Elton John says Michael Jackson was a “disturbing person to be around.” “I’d known Michael since he was 13 or 14,” Elton wrote. “He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world and away from reality, the way Elvis Presley did.” John speculated that Jackson’s retreat from reality was due to his dependence on prescription drugs. “God knows what was going on in his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of, but every time I saw him in his later years, I came away thinking that the poor guy had totally lost his marbles,” wrote Elton.  John described Jackson as genuinely “mentally ill” and said he “couldn’t cope with adult company.” What do you think about Elton John’s comments about Michael Jackson? Do you feel it is disrespectful to speak on the dead?

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy