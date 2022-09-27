Shakira To Stand Trial For Tax Fraud in Spain

Pop star Shakira has been warned that she could spend eight years in prison for an alleged £13 million fraud.

While residing in Barcelona between 2012 and 2014, she is charged with evading taxes.

Although a trial date has not been set, a Spanish judge has ordered her to appear in court.

The six-figure sum the Spanish taxman alleges she defrauded, along with interest estimated to be worth €3 million (£2.67 million), has already been paid by her. But if Shakira is convicted as charged at trial, state prosecutors want her to serve an eight-year prison term.

Should Shakira still face jail time since she has repaid the taxes she avoided? Have you ever had to repay taxes you “forgot” to pay?

