ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira To Stand Trial For Tax Fraud in Spain

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEe0g_0iC7ZT7900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVETm_0iC7ZT7900

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Pop star Shakira has been warned that she could spend eight years in prison for an alleged £13 million fraud.

While residing in Barcelona between 2012 and 2014, she is charged with evading taxes.

Although a trial date has not been set, a Spanish judge has ordered her to appear in court.

The six-figure sum the Spanish taxman alleges she defrauded, along with interest estimated to be worth €3 million (£2.67 million), has already been paid by her. But if Shakira is convicted as charged at trial, state prosecutors want her to serve an eight-year prison term.

Should Shakira still face jail time since she has repaid the taxes she avoided? Have you ever had to repay taxes you “forgot” to pay?

Text “MIX” to 71007 to join MIX 107.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy