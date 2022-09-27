ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats

By Matthew Postins
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYALg_0iC7ZSEQ00

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels move into SEC play on Saturday when they host the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels (4-0) have won all four non-conference games, the most recent being their 35-27 win over Tulsa on Saturday. Previous to that, the Rebels opened the season with a 28-10 win over Troy, a 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, and a 42-0 shutout of Georgia Tech.

This game is now a matchup of Top 15 teams, as Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) enters the game ranked No. 7 and undefeated with an SEC win over Florida.

The Rebels found themselves in a much closer affair with Tulsa than expected, but some good came out of it. Coach Lane Kiffin has decided on a starting quarterback , one Ole Miss wide receiver had a game to remember and running back Quinshon Judkins is showing signs that he’s the back the Rebels should turn to as SEC action begins.

Because they’re in different divisions, the Rebels and the Wildcats don’t play each other every season now, but the series dates back to 1944 and the Rebels have a 28-14-1 edge over the Wildcats. Ole Miss is 7-2 in the last nine meetings in Oxford, and the home team has won four of the last six meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning:

Game Information : Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. CT

Where : Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Ole Miss -6.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline : Ole Miss -300 (-118); Kentucky +200 (-110)

TV/Streaming : ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

247Sports

Zach Evans injury: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopeful star RB can return vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The status of Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is still up in the air heading into Saturday’s top-15 showdown between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky. Evans left Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last week with a “medical issue.” Ole Miss is also monitoring the potential return of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wideout Jaylon Robinson.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Has the UK-Ole Miss game turned upside down?

In 2022, we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to change in the world. But for Kentucky football fans, this weekend might be the push over the edge. First, Kentucky and Ole Miss are undefeated, battling to stay/reach the top 10 and maintain an actual shot at the College Football Playoff. That alone is outside the scope of what either team is really used to (although each team is 15-3 over its past 18 games).
LEXINGTON, KY
