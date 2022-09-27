How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels move into SEC play on Saturday when they host the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels (4-0) have won all four non-conference games, the most recent being their 35-27 win over Tulsa on Saturday. Previous to that, the Rebels opened the season with a 28-10 win over Troy, a 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, and a 42-0 shutout of Georgia Tech.

This game is now a matchup of Top 15 teams, as Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) enters the game ranked No. 7 and undefeated with an SEC win over Florida.

The Rebels found themselves in a much closer affair with Tulsa than expected, but some good came out of it. Coach Lane Kiffin has decided on a starting quarterback , one Ole Miss wide receiver had a game to remember and running back Quinshon Judkins is showing signs that he’s the back the Rebels should turn to as SEC action begins.

Because they’re in different divisions, the Rebels and the Wildcats don’t play each other every season now, but the series dates back to 1944 and the Rebels have a 28-14-1 edge over the Wildcats. Ole Miss is 7-2 in the last nine meetings in Oxford, and the home team has won four of the last six meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning:

Game Information : Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. CT

Where : Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Ole Miss -6.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline : Ole Miss -300 (-118); Kentucky +200 (-110)

TV/Streaming : ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.