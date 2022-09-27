ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals Reportedly Seething Over ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Teaser, Want Content Warning from Netflix

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Royals are reportedly seething over The Crown once again. After the teaser for the new season of the British monarchy drama dropped last weekend, Buckingham Palace was sent into a panic over the scandalous events depicted in Season 5 of the Netflix drama, a new report from The Telegraph suggests.

The first glimpse at The Crown teases the split between Princess Diana and King Charles, who divorced in 1996; Charles went on to wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. The Crown Season 5 will delve into Charles and Diana’s highly publicized divorce, which is described as “an all-out war” in a teaser shared on Saturday (Sept. 24).

The descriptor didn’t go over too well with the royals, who are allegedly fuming at Netflix’s dramatization of their real lives and have “moved to protect the reputation of the King,” according to the Telegraph.

An unnamed “senior royal source” told the outlet that the royals wanted a warning from Netflix clarifying that The Crown is a “drama, not a documentary.” Another anonymous source described as a friend of Charles told the Telegraph that The Crown is “exploitative,” and blasted Netflix for having “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations.”

The source added, “What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this.”

The latest season of The Crown stars a fresh new cast stepping into the lives of the royals. Fans can expect to see Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The cast will also star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

While Buckingham Palace is feuding with The Crown, Netflix paid its respects to the monarchy after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. The streamer, which is currently working on Season 6 of The Crown, paused production on new episodes out of respect for the Queen’s death.

But if the Telegraph report is any indication, The Crown has a lot more respects to pay to get back on the the palace’s good side.

The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix Nov. 9.

#British Royal Family#Royals#War#Uk#Crown
Decider.com

