Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for?

To kick off the Drew’s News segment, the duo, along with regular co-host Ross Mathews, continued the conversation about dating younger men. While Sarandon joked, “I’m so old, they’re only younger than me,” Barrymore took the opportunity to hit on the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress.

“You’re so hot!” she exclaimed. “Are you into women? Because I’m available.”

Meanwhile, Sarandon, who said she has “notoriously dated much younger guys,” admitted she hasn’t had much luck in the dating field as of late.

The next circus act, I mean segment, introduced Dolly Parton’s new dog clothing line, Doggy Parton, which is inspired by her first album “Puppy Love.” The brand, which donates proceeds to an animal rescue, includes shirts, squeaky toys, and — get this — blonde wigs. Barrymore even brought out her own pups to model the clothing, with one donning the iconic hairdo herself.

“Is there anything Dolly can’t do?” the Never Been Kissed actress asked, while Mathews added, “These dogs are working K-9 to 5.”

Out of breath yet? We haven’t even gotten to Barrymore’s tearful ode to Thelma & Louise.

During the interview portion with Sarandon, who starred in the 1991 movie as Louise, the pair discussed the importance of movies with platonic love as well as the disparity between the public reception of Thelma & Louise and similar movies with male leads.

“It condones suicide, it encourages women to be violent, all the things that happen in every other movie with a male lead that nobody even looked twice at,” Sarandon explained. “They just were disturbed by women taking their own power and they had to find a reason and really it’s about friendship and it’s romantic, I think.”

Barrymore added that she, “loves love stories of the platonic nature” because they let her “focus deeper on love itself” to which Sarandon pointed out, “Because the bravest thing you can do is to be open to another person.”

The host paused as tears welled up in her eyes before Sarandon left her chair to give her a comforting hug. Through the tears and a cracked voice, Barrymore said Thelma & Louise “also touches on why it’s so hard to trust.”

She continued, “Some of the men are very black and white for what they do wrong and what they don’t. And then you have Brad Pitt who’s so hot and shirtless and who wouldn’t go for it but then he rips her off. And you’re like, ‘But I didn’t see that one coming!'”

Tune into The Drew Barrymore Show for more shenanigans on weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CBS.

CELEBRITIES
#Thelma Louise
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
