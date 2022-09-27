Back in 2019, Mercedes-Benz sent a jolt through the automotive industry when they announced that they were working on a zero-emission version of their G-Class SUV dubbed the EQG. Now, CEO Ola Källenius has provided more info on when, exactly the electric G-Class would become available to the general public. Per a report from Autoblog, Källenius told members of the media that the special vehicle should be brought to market by the end of 2024.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO