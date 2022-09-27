Read full article on original website
Back in 2019, Mercedes-Benz sent a jolt through the automotive industry when they announced that they were working on a zero-emission version of their G-Class SUV dubbed the EQG. Now, CEO Ola Källenius has provided more info on when, exactly the electric G-Class would become available to the general public. Per a report from Autoblog, Källenius told members of the media that the special vehicle should be brought to market by the end of 2024.
•Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe marks second consecutive win for innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system. •3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo debuted this year in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. •Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner, is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. •Electrified and more...
EV upstart Polestar is all set to reveal its latest electric car, the Polestar 3 SUV. In an official press release, the company shared plans for a launch event slated for October 12 in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. The event, which marks the debut of Polestar's foray into the SUV segment, will be live-streamed from the brand's official YouTube channel and starts at 1 p.m. EST.
The 1960s were the golden era of American muscle cars, and among the ranks was the lesser-known Kellison J6 Panther kit car. Here's what made it special.
Alice, an all-electric passenger aircraft from Eviation, recently completed its first successful test flight. Here's how it could change the aviation industry.
