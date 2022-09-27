ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorting through reaction to Memphis basketball's IARP ruling, including M. David Rudd

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis basketball dodged major punishment after the NCAA handed down its long-awaited ruling Tuesday. No postseason ban. No suspension for coach Penny Hardaway.

Three years of probation, a fine and a vacation of three games - including two wins - that James Wiseman participated in 2019 was the best possible scenario. Memphis fans rejoiced and national media reacted on Twitter to a decision three years in the making that didn't hammer the program.

Former Memphis president M. David Rudd, in response to a fan thanking him for challenging the NCAA three years ago, said on Twitter, "Some things are worth fighting for."

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde called it a "nothing burger". USA Today's Dan Wolken said Memphis "skated with minimal penalties" and questioned why it took years for the IARP to make its decision.

Tigers fans are breathing sighs of relief as practice begins Wednesday and a new season starts Nov. 7 facing Vanderbilt.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal:

