Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Washington Examiner
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
Puerto Rico and US lawmakers tell Biden let BP ship carrying vital diesel reach hurricane-ravaged island: Boat idling off coast carrying 300,000 barrels is stuck because of 100-year-old shipping law
The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to allow a BP ship loaded with diesel fuel lingering off Puerto Rico to dock one week after Hurricane Fiona struck the island. After the storm knocked out hundreds of power lines and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, a ship...
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Biden's mental sharpness is increasingly doubtful, and it's a serious issue
How do you know President Joe Biden is genuinely losing the mental faculties required to govern? One way is to look at his White House staff scrambling to cover up every clue that this is the case. At a recent event, Biden called for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to come...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
As the volume of migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. exceeded 2 million this fiscal year, a new poll finds that most registered voters approve of the decision by some Republican governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities, and many see it as an effective way to draw attention to the immigration issue.
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
POLITICO
Bipartisan opposition will likely derail Maxine Waters’ attempt to hold a vote on major cryptocurrency legislation this week, according to lawmakers and lobbyists.
What's happening: The legislation that House Financial Service Chair Maxine Waters has been attempting to negotiate with Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), her committee's top Republican, would give the Federal Reserve oversight of stablecoins — popular digital tokens whose value is linked one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. The pair have not been able to reach a deal with only days to go before lawmakers return to their districts ahead of the November midterm elections.
Biden appoints a diplomat for plants and animals: Ron Klain's wife is appointed the special envoy for biodiversity and water diversity (even though countries like Italy still don't have an ambassador)
The State Department announced Wednesday that Monica Medina, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, would be the country's first Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. President Joe Biden's signing off on a plants and animals diplomat comes the same week that State Department vacancies have...
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
