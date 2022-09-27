Caddo Parish schools and Willis-Knighton Health partner to help athletes

Caddo Parish Schools made a historic agreement Monday afternoon with a local health provider.

On Sept. 26, Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree and Willis-Knighton President and CEO Jaf Fielder announced a sports medicine agreement as well as the $3 million upgrade to Lee Hedges Stadium.

"We are truly excited for this opportunity to really speak to this historic collaboration. Anyone that has been in this community knows the wonderful relationship that our school board has had for many years with Willis-Knighton," said Goree.

Willis-Knighton will become the exclusive sports medicine provider for Caddo Schools for the next 10 years at all Caddo high schools. Over the last 15 years, Willis-Knighton has become the primary sports medicine provider for several district schools.

"We take this honor very seriously, and it's laid on a foundation that began many decades ago," said Fielder.

Willis-Knighton will not only continue its high-quality care of athletes but plans to increase services including athletic trainers and physical therapists to provide comprehensive care. "This will ensure continued medical access and care to a large number of student-athletes in the greater Shreveport/Bossier area," said Dr. Mark Callanan, medical director of the sports medicine program.

The healthcare giant also agreed to provide updated, state-of-the-art defibrillators for all high schools.

“Willis-Knighton is proud to support all the student-athletes in Caddo Parish, helping keep them healthy, manage injuries and speed recovery. This partnership with Caddo Parish is consistent with our commitment to improve the health and well-being of our community,” said Fielder.

In addition to providing enhanced healthcare opportunities for student-athletes, the healthcare system has pledged up to $3 million to fund upgrades to Lee Hedges Stadium. These upgrades include renovations to restrooms, locker rooms, medical exam rooms and other accommodations.

"We know that over the years the stadium has become a landmark for our area not just for Caddo parish football, but also for other school activities as well, and today we're announcing our support to fund those renovations," said Fielder.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.