Shreveport, LA

Northwest Louisiana cities, including Shreveport, get grants to improve public safety

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
On Monday, United States Representative Mike Johnson announced that cities of Shreveport, Bossier City and Natchitoches will receive federal grants to improve public safety.

“These grants are a welcome development for the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, and Natchitoches,” said Johnson. “We’re grateful for these investments to help improve public safety and prevent and control crime in our communities.”

This grant is being awarded out of the United States Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. The JAG program allows units of the local government to support a broad range of activities that will prevent and control crimes.

Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice or civil proceedings.

How much did each city get?

  • The City of Shreveport received $124,956
  • The City of Bossier City received $45,334
  • The City of Natchitoches received $13,852

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

penny cush
2d ago

Let hope the new mayor does the right thing with the grant money. And not give the insurance for the city to their cousin for more money and less coverage like someone else did!!!!!

Reply
2
 

