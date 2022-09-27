Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
NFL・
'Good Luck, You'll Need It!' Donald Trump Slams Don Lemon As 'Dumbest Man On Television' After Prime-Time Axing, Morning Show Shakeup
Former president Donald Trump called out CNN's Don Lemon in scathing messages shared via his Truth Social platform amid a big shakeup in the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, Lemon was recently axed from his previous spot on the prime-time line-up and has been locked in to...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0