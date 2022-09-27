Read full article on original website
Uganda Fights Deadly Ebola Outbreak as President Assures It's Under Control
Kampala — Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has assured the country that an Ebola outbreak is under control and that no restrictions on movement are needed. The country’s health officials confirmed cases of a deadly Sudan ebolavirus with six reported deaths out of 31 confirmed cases. Uganda's medical association says some of its members are critically ill and has threatened to join a strike by medical interns over what they say is inadequate personal protective equipment.
MSF Seeks Humanitarian Aid for Malnourished Children in Northwest Nigeria
Abuja, Nigeria — Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders has called on the United Nations to add northwest Nigeria to its humanitarian response plan, due to high numbers of children suffering from malnutrition. The group, known by its French abbreviation MSF, said it has treated nearly 100,000 children in the region for malnutrition this year.
Sudanese Authorities Launch Cases Against Newspaper, Bar Association
KHARTOUM, sudan — Sudan's public prosecution has launched legal proceedings against a prominent newspaper and the bar association, triggering complaints that authorities are trying to restrict basic freedoms nearly a year after a coup. On Monday, the public prosecution's cybercrimes unit issued an order to block the website of...
Ethiopian Security Forces Accused of Killing Civilian
Adis ababa — Ethiopia’s government-funded human rights commission says security forces killed dozens of civilians following clashes with rebels in the country’s Gambella region in June. According to the state-appointed rights body’s report published Thursday, the killings happened after an hourslong gun battle June 14 between regional...
Uyghur Rights Groups Support Request to Debate China's Xinjiang Record
Washington — Rights groups urge other countries to follow the lead of the U.S. and several other Western countries that are asking the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold a debate in its next session in 2023 on China's human rights record in the Xinjiang region. "The international...
After Anti-China Campaign, Kenya’s Ruto Does About-Face
Johannesburg, South Africa — Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto, who talked tough on China while campaigning, has reversed his stance on Beijing since taking office. “We cherish the robust friendship that Kenya enjoys with China. We will step up and expand these relations, on infrastructure, agriculture, education,...
Report: Million Livelihoods in DRC Threatened by Planned Oil and Gas Exploration
Nairobi — The environmental group Greenpeace Africa has released a report saying planned oil and gas exploration in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo could expose more than 1 million people to pollution and disease. The planned selling of 30 eastern land blocks that extend into a famous gorilla...
Cambodia's Press Freedom 'Under Attack,' Report Finds
Phnom Penh — Independent media in Cambodia continue to come under attack, with journalists harassed and retaliated against, a new report found. In its September report assessing the civic space of Cambodia, the international nonprofit CIVICUS rated the country as "repressed." The nonprofit — a coalition of international civil...
US Voices Terrorism Concerns in Afghanistan, Opts for Taliban Engagement
Al-Qaida’s former leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had freedom in the Taliban-controlled Afghan capital before he was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. “He was unquestionably a threat to the United States and he had greater freedom to operate in Kabul than from wherever...
Burkina Faso: 11 Dead, Dozens Missing After Militants Attack Convoy
OUAGADOUGOU — Burkina Faso says an Islamist militant attack on an aid convoy has left 11 troops dead and dozens of civilians missing. The Burkina Faso government said Tuesday that armed fighters ambushed a 150-vehicle military-escorted convoy carrying supplies to the northern town of Djibo. It said at least...
Solomon Islands Refuses to Sign Joint US-Pacific Island Declaration
The Solomon Islands has informed its regional neighbors that it will not sign a declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations at this week’s high-profile White House summit. The Solomon Islands sent a diplomatic note to the regional Pacific Islands Forum announcing it will not sign the...
Ukrainians in South Africa Slam ANC Youth League for Endorsing Russian Referendums
Cape Town — The youth league of South Africa’s ruling ANC party has endorsed Russia's referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine, which are designed to pave the way for Moscow to annex the territories. The endorsement came after members of the group accepted invitations from Moscow to act...
Many Americans in No Rush to Get Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
New Orleans — For weeks, reformulated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been available across the United States that aim to protect against newer omicron variants that have sickened millions of people in recent months. Initial reports, however, suggest Americans are not rushing to get the new vaccines. While health...
Russia 'Tentatively' Approves Oil, Grain Exports for Afghanistan
Islamabad — Russia has approved a provisional agreement with the Taliban government to supply oil products, gas and wheat to war-torn Afghanistan, both sides said Wednesday. The Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, the special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, as confirming the deal hours after Taliban authorities reported details of the document.
Cholera Surging Globally as Climate Change Intensifies
GENEVA — Cholera is surging around the globe, the World Health Organization warns. Flareups of the deadly disease have been reported in 26 countries in the first nine months of this year. In comparison, fewer than 20 countries reported cholera outbreaks per year between 2017 and 2021. In addition to greater frequency, the WHO reports the outbreaks themselves are larger and more deadly.
Myanmar Court Sentences Suu Kyi to 3 More Years in Prison
A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison Thursday for violating the country’s secrets act, according to people familiar with the proceedings. The exact nature of the charges against Suu Kyi and Turnell have not...
Anger as Australian Academic Jailed in Myanmar
SYDNEY — A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison Thursday for violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. Both were detained in February 2021 when the military seized power. Suu Kyi and Turnell, who...
Guinea Trial for 2009 Massacre Begins on Anniversary
Conakry — Oumy Diallo recalls the day she wanted to die. She was attending a pro-democracy protest in 2009 at a stadium in Conakry, Guinea, when a group of government security officials opened fire. As she attempted to escape, shrapnel pierced her back and forced her to the ground....
US, Pacific Island Leaders Reach Partnership Deal at Historic Summit
State Department — The United States and Pacific leaders havereached an 11-point Declaration on U.S.-Pacific Partnership as Washington hosts its first summit with leaders from Pacific Island nations. On Thursday, on the second day of the historic summit, U.S. President Joe Biden announced more than $810 million in expanded...
Azerbaijani Activists Express Solidarity with Iranian Protesters
A group of women’s rights activists in Azerbaijan staged a protest Tuesday in central Baku to express solidarity with demonstrators in Iran angered by the death of a young woman held by authorities for improperly wear a head scarf. The activists, gathered in front of the “Free Woman” statue...
