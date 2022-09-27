ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof

Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins#The New York Jets
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Scary Moments on an NFL Field Remain Unsettling

On Thursday night, the football-watching public saw a human being get thrown to the ground at a speed so great it caused his neck to jerk backward like a broken PEZ dispenser. Upon impact, the person could be seen slowly rolling over onto his back and looking at his fingers, which were splayed in myriad directions. The person was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup

The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Tackle Ronnie Stanley Consulted Other Athletes with Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a hard time watching his teammates play football while he was sidelined with an ankle injury. The mental toll was just as hard as the physical limitations. Stanley reached out to other athletes who also dealt with injuries to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

The New York Giants close out a three-week home stretch this weekend against a struggling Chicago Bears team that rolls into MetLife Stadium with a 2-1 record despite having many of the same issues the Giants are experiencing. Let's check in with Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Titans in Week 4

Week 4 is now upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts are set to take on one of their biggest rivals. After a shocking upset that saw the Colts outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Indy will face the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Tee Higgins, DJ Reader and Devin Asiasi

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sprained his left ankle during Thursday's win over the Dolphins. The 23-year-old had a noticeable limp on Friday in Cincinnati's locker room and also had his ankle wrapped. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious and he should be good to go next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet

There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy