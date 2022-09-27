Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Scary Moments on an NFL Field Remain Unsettling
On Thursday night, the football-watching public saw a human being get thrown to the ground at a speed so great it caused his neck to jerk backward like a broken PEZ dispenser. Upon impact, the person could be seen slowly rolling over onto his back and looking at his fingers, which were splayed in myriad directions. The person was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Watch: Joe Mixon Carries Defenders Into End Zone, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals drove 75-yards on their opening drive and Joe Mixon capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. He carried defenders into the end zone with the help of his offensive line. Cincinnati has a 7-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter. Watch the...
Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup
The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Micah Parsons Reveals ‘Night & Day’ Difference for Cowboys: Washington Warning
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said on Thursday that his flu symptoms are behind him and that he now "is definitely back to myself feeling 100-percent ... a night-and-day'' difference from when he helped Dallas win at the Giants in Week 3. "Physically this is the best I’ve...
Ravens Tackle Ronnie Stanley Consulted Other Athletes with Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a hard time watching his teammates play football while he was sidelined with an ankle injury. The mental toll was just as hard as the physical limitations. Stanley reached out to other athletes who also dealt with injuries to...
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants close out a three-week home stretch this weekend against a struggling Chicago Bears team that rolls into MetLife Stadium with a 2-1 record despite having many of the same issues the Giants are experiencing. Let's check in with Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.
How (and why) one foolish comment from Tampa Bay could spur Patrick Mahomes, KC Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke for seven and a half minutes Wednesday, spread across 15 sets of media questions and his answers. He was accommodating and expansive for the most part, but there was one exception. In response to an inquiry late in the conversation, he provided a terse, six-second reply, more than twice as short as any other.
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Titans in Week 4
Week 4 is now upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts are set to take on one of their biggest rivals. After a shocking upset that saw the Colts outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Indy will face the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.
Bills at Ravens: QB Josh Allen Reasons to Be ‘Happy’ After Heated Dolphins Loss?
"Happy'' would be the last word to describe the Buffalo Bills after the 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Tired.'' "Overheated.'' Maybe even "fuming.'' Those would work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his helmet down in frustration last week as the team was unable to get to the...
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Tee Higgins, DJ Reader and Devin Asiasi
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sprained his left ankle during Thursday's win over the Dolphins. The 23-year-old had a noticeable limp on Friday in Cincinnati's locker room and also had his ankle wrapped. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious and he should be good to go next week.
Analysis: 2 Critical Areas Seahawks Must Improve to Take Next Step Offensively
RENTON, Wash. - After being shut out by the 49ers one week prior, Geno Smith and the Seahawks took a massive step forward offensively last weekend despite falling short in a 27-23 loss to the Falcons. Much to the encouragement of coach Pete Carroll, Seattle racked up a season-high 420...
Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet
There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
