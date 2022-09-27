Week 4 is now upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts are set to take on one of their biggest rivals. After a shocking upset that saw the Colts outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Indy will face the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO