Single Lady! Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ to Date Following Pete Davidson Split

Single lady! Kim Kardashian revealed that she wants to date “absolutely no one” following her split from Pete Davidson in August.

While appearing on the Monday, September 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim, 41, explained that dating apps aren’t “even an option” when it comes to finding someone new, though she said “a bunch of attorneys and scientists reached out” following her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 14.

However, Kim expressed that she’s “just not ready” to start dating again. “I’m not looking for anything. I think I just really need to be by myself and focus and finish school and my kids,” the Kardashians star added, referring to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam.

While she’s still not ready to find love quite yet, Kim did share insight into the importance of keeping her next potential date private. “I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house, something really chill, nowhere out in public,” she said.

Following her tumultuous divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Pete, 28. They began dating after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their romance got off to a strong start, though multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that the couple had officially called it quits in August.

While one source revealed that the split was “amicable,” another insider previously told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete were experiencing difficulties in their relationship while the Staten Island native filmed a movie in Australia. “Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” the source shared, adding that “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

Earlier this month, Kim said that she hasn’t “really thought about” her next move in the relationship department while being interviewed by James Corden.

“I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” the Hulu star told the talk show host, 44, about her love life. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”