Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Mike Tindall says it was “sad, emotional but happy” to see the royal family uniting in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The former rugby player, 43, whose equestrian champion wife is the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, 41, told how the royals dealt with the Queen’s passing during a special episode of his ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ podcast.
Prince George is said to have warned his classmates they “better watch out” as his dad will one day be King. A book on the royal family says the cheeky remark was made by the nine-year-old when he “sparred” with other pupils.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark insisted removing her grandchildren's royal titles will be "good" for them. The 82-year-old monarch has announced Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and 10-year-old Athena - the children of her second son, Prince Joachim - will no longer be known as Prince or Princess and will lose their His/Her Highness titles and instead will be known as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from 1 January, 2023, though they will retain their places as seventh to tenth in the line of succession.
