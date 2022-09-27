OSHIIP Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Oct. 4 to Prepare Ohioans for Upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment

Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
OOD Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Hiring Events and Webinar
– National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a campaign held every October to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities and raise awareness regarding the employment of people with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) is leading the state’s efforts across Ohio to promote the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities. Specifically, the agency hosts hiring events to facilitate job interviews for OOD job seekers and employers with available positions.
Governor DeWine Announces More Initiatives to Make Ohio the Best Place in the Nation to Have a Baby, Raise a Family
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced he is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative to remove barriers to health care, ease financial burdens, and support parents. “I have a vision for Ohio to be the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family,” said...
Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
ODNR Announces Commitment to Girl Scout Tree Promise
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is joining forces with Girl Scout Councils of Black Diamond, North East Ohio, Ohio’s Heartland, and Western Ohio to support the Girl Scout Tree Promise. ODNR has committed to providing resources for Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees in Ohio by 2026.
Ohio Rescue Teams Respond to Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1), as a component of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Urban and Search and Rescue (USAR) capability, have received additional activation orders for Tropical Storm Ian. Initially activated as a Type 3 capability with 47 members from multiple...
Governor DeWine Announces Support for Community-Based Interventions to Prevent Violent Crime
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that support is now available for non-profits and governmental agencies to establish or enhance community-based interventions to prevent violence and connect crime victims to recovery services. A total of $20 million in grant funding is now available as part of Governor DeWine’s...
KCCC’s Car Show Cruise-In Raises Over $3,400 for Knox County Food for the Hungry
Mount Vernon, OH – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Automotive Technology program, led by instructor Don McDaniel, hosted a Car Show/Cruise-in on Sunday, September 25th at KCCC. Entry was by donation only. The event was sponsored by Thorpe Garage out of Johnstown and McDaniel CPA out of Mount Vernon.
Warehouse Trainees Wanted
Don’t miss out on this FANTASTIC opportunity to be a part of this family-oriented company! They are a major supplier of heating and cooling products for one of the nation’s largest home improvement stores. This is a great place to gain experience and start your career – NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! In this position, you will be trained for general warehouse duties. Apply now!
