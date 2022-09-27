Read full article on original website
The Latest Timex Marlin Is a ‘60s Classic With a Very 2022 Twist
In the Venn diagram of affordability, quality, and style, the Timex Marlin hits dead-center every time. Released in the 1960s and re-released, more or less unchanged, in 2017, it's that exceptionally rare sub-$200 watch that can easily go face-to-face, as it were, with counterparts that sell for thousands more. In the years since its much-hyped re-release, that first 34mm hand-wound Marlin has been joined by a steady stream of new Marlin re-editions featuring bigger cases, automatic movements, and one incredible Beagle Scout Snoopy riff, among many others. Fortunately, the brand's latest drop, equipped with a moss-hued dial, proves Timex is nowhere near out of ideas (or archival inspo). Better still, its green dial is right on the money in 2022.
The Apple Watch Gets a Crucial Co-Sign
Anyone who follows John Mayer on Instagram is accustomed to seeing watches on his feed. Typically, they are very nice, very exclusive watches: Rolex “Rainbow” Daytonas, the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with gems set in a design that mimics an equalizer, one of Patek Philippe's impossible-to-find sport watches. But he shared an unexpected message on Wednesday.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
The actor, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died at age 33 on Friday, September 23, according to his obituary. “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Is Anything Cool Anymore?
“Nothing is great because everything is good,” W. David Marx writes in his new book Status and Culture. Marx’s book is wide-ranging, touching on everything from music to mega-yachts to explain the mechanisms of culture: the way trends work, how taste is formed, why Roman emperors were totally obsessed with squashing purple dye-excreting sea snails. The book represents a massive attempt to decode why we like the things we do.
Meet the Brosnan Boys
A few years ago, some of Dylan Brosnan’s closest friends showed up to his house in Malibu for his 21st birthday party, and there they met Dylan’s father, who turned out to be Pierce Brosnan. Dylan had never mentioned it. Dylan laughs. “I don’t tell anybody that, under...
'Hocus Pocus 2' review: Beloved Halloween cult classic loses its magic in wretched sequel
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as witchy sisters in Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2,' an accursed sequel to the beloved 1993 film.
Audemars Piguet’s New Watches Put Fun Above Everything Else
Sometimes it can feel like function is divorced from fun in the world of watches: new watches boast about highly visible numerals or classic designs, like the ones used by the divers or pilots who once used them for their actual purposes, rather than strange new colors, shapes, or complications. But recently, fun and function seem to be settling into a happy marriage: the toolsiest of pieces are set with diamonds and notoriously difficult-to-engineer tourbillons are accompanied by fashionably bright colors. Nowhere is this combination more evident than in a new slate of watches from Audemars Piguet.
Kit Harington Takes Hollywood's Favorite Shirt Out for a Spin
When it comes to movie premiere dress codes, it would seem that—contrary to popular belief—Jon Snow actually knows everything. Opting for an autumnal-hued Percival polo and a pair of pressed tailored trousers, Kit Harington embodied an image of laidback luxury as he celebrated with cast and crew at the premiere party of his latest film Baby Ruby following the 2022 The Toronto International Film Festival.
What It's Like to Make a Podcast With Björk
It’s hard to imagine Björk doing the mundane things the rest of us do. But like many people, the artist spent portions of the last two years working on a podcast with two longtime friends—a pandemic project, you might say. This being Björk though, the pandemic project...
Sonos' New Mini Subwoofer Brings Beefy Bass at a Cool $429
For over a decade, if you wanted to add some serious bass to complement your Sonos home theater setup—like, say, you really wanted to amplify the low grumbling of a dragon in House of the Dragon—you had to get the Sonos Sub. Did it offer some of the best low frequencies we've ever heard? Yes, but it also cost a steep $749.
8 Ways to Style a Vintage T-Shirt | GQ Recommends
A good vintage t-shirt can spark up some wild conversations and pairs well with just about anything. The GQ staff knows exactly how to pair an Insane Clown Posse tee and a white button-down when throwing together an office-friendly fit. From where to source them to how to wear them, here are eight different ways to style a vintage tee according to GQ staffers. Director - Lizzy Halberstadt Director of Photography - Cole Evelev Editor - Gerard Zarra Internal Talent - Eileen Cartter, Chris Cohen, Haley Gilbreath, Yang-Yi Goh, Avidan Grossman, Doug Guida, Gerald Ortiz, Melissa Yang Senior Producer - Lizzy Halberstadt Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Camera Operator - Bradley Wickham Audio Engineer - Sean Paulsen Production Assistant - Griffin Garnett Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi.
What’s Up With Kanye West’s Yeezy Shades?
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Yesterday, the fashion supernova known as Yeezy Gap officially burned out. In a memo to employees, Gap CEO Mark Breitbard confirmed that the brand would “wind down” the partnership with Kanye “Ye” West, after Ye’s attorneys sent Gap a notice of termination earlier that day. Per that notice, Ye claimed breach of contract, following a tumultuous few weeks where he demanded, among other things, that Gap throw their mainline products in outlets and stock every store with Yeezy Gap. In a memo to employees, Breitbard wrote: “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned.”
Meet the Man Behind TikTok’s Most Influential Fit Account
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Almost every day, around 1:00, Maurice Kamara takes his lunch break from selling clothes at a luxury boutique in Soho and gets to work at his real job: taking videos of people’s outfits for TikTok. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native strolls the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets in a big loop, intently scanning passers-by for viral gold. Kamara, whose fashion page The People Gallery has over 500,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, has an open mind for any and all styles. He’s captured a guy named Cris wearing a vintage Michael Jackson tee and a magnificent Chopova Lowena skirt, and Aziz Ansari in a Japanese chore coat and navy chinos. The quality that links both is Kamara’s singular, discerning eye. During fashion week, I tag along and get a look at his process in action. As we stroll down Wooster St, we pass an elegant woman dressed like a rich cowboy, with a suede jacket, flared jeans, and a Rolex on her wrist. Her, I ask? Kamara shakes his head. His curation is a combination of wattage—the Ansaris of the neighborhood—and pure intuition. “I just have to see that person and I know: that’s the fit,” Kamara says.
Finally, a Scented Candle for Sneakerheads
"Am I the only one who loves that new shoe smell?" one user asked the three million sneakerheads on Reddit's sneaker subforum. The question was posted, a few years back, alongside a selfie of the asker nose-deep in an Air Jordan. The group's consensus was: No, they weren't alone. "I borderline huff my new shoes," someone replied. New car smell has been a sought-after scent for decades. But what about that box-fresh sneaker smell?
Did Atlanta Tease the Secret Earl Sweatshirt Album?
Atlanta’s fourth and final season premiered last night and as usual, the Stephen Glover-penned episode was full of cultural Easter Eggs and “if you know, you know” pop culture references. The premiere episode, “The Most Atlanta,” drew inspiration from It Follows, MF Doom’s death, and “Jennifer,” the knife-wielding, electric wheelchair-bound woman who became Twitter famous during the George Floyd protests. The MF Doom reference is the one that had fans doing detective work, though.
Thanks to Drake and Christian Bale, Amsterdam Is Already a Menswear Movie
There was an excess of famous men wearing nice suits on the Upper West Side over the weekend, which can mean one of many things. In this case, however, the occasion was the world premiere of the latest David O. Russell movie, a post-World War I murder mystery called Amsterdam that stars, among others, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro. And when a project comes out of Hollywood with this many famous people attached to it, it’s sure to provide some substantial red carpet fodder.
