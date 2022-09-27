ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
The Drive

Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
freightwaves.com

Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload

When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
theaviationgeekclub.com

EF-111A EWO explains why the Raven aerial kill scored during Operation Desert Storm was a low-altitude maneuvering kill and not an F-15C air-to-air victory

‘Out of the black night, a bright, orange, twisting, tumbling fireball flashes forward into our right two-o-clock as Jim keeps the G on. It is an image I will never forget,’ Brent “Brandini” Brandon, EF-111A Raven EWO. The very first wave attack of the H-Hour strike of...
MilitaryTimes

Jet fuel is still being found in USS Nimitz’s water

Navy officials said Tuesday that tests of the aircraft carrier Nimitz’s potable water system are still showing traces of jet fuel, despite indications last week that the system was flushed and restored. The investigation into how jet fuel is getting into Nimitz’s water system continues, and when the ship’s...
daystech.org

US company conducts electric plane test flight

A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reviews that if the Federal Aviation Administration finally certifies the small airplane to hold passengers, it may turn out to be the primary all-electric industrial airplane. The aircraft, constructed by startup Eviation, was...
nationalinterest.org

The Gambit Core: Meet General Atomics’ Next-Generation Drones

General Atomics Gambit package could offer commanders a diverse set of drone options in an affordable, plug-and-play package. General Atomics, the aerospace company behind some of the United States’ most successful and unmanned aerial vehicle designs, explained that its next generation of unmanned drones will have a common core but radically different fuselages, allowing combat commanders to tailor drones to specific mission sets.
