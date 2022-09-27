ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
FORT MYERS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?

Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

