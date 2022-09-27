Read full article on original website
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
WPBF News 25
Locals step up to help storm victims both on the west coast and close to home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy week at Midas of West Palm Beach, but the folks there did not get paid for all the work they did. “You’re helpless in a lot of ways. You want to do so much, and there’s only so much that you can do,” said Ron Katz, the shop owner.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?
Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
850wftl.com
City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
cw34.com
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
thecoastalstar.com
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
palmbeachcivic.org
Our Town with William Kelly: Auto thefts, homeless people, among challenges facing police
During a public safety forum on Thursday, Palm Beach Police Chief Nicholas Caristo offered a glimpse of the town through the eyes of its police officers:. Police are encountering an ongoing “rash” of auto thefts performed by armed juveniles sent into town by organized crime rings in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Caristo said.
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
cw34.com
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
