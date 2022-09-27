Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
rockvillenights.com
The B-12 Store opening Saturday at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will open at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022. Special grand opening promotions will run for the next week at the store, which sells and administers injectable and intravenous vitamins. The store is overseen by a physician who can write prescriptions for the vitamins, and all injections and IVs are adminstered by certified nurses.
alxnow.com
New cafe with ‘light fare’ coming to Alexandria’s darkest hotel
The Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) has filed an application to open a new cafe with outdoor seating at Hotel AKA — an Old Town North Holiday Inn replacement at 625 First Street with a dark exterior. The amendment to allow a cafe is bundled in with an official...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
theburn.com
Milk & Honey Cafe prepares to open new Dulles 28 location
This sign is up at the first Milk & Honey Cafe location in Loudoun County — and the new brunch-centric restaurant should be opening soon. The Burn first broke the news about Milk & Honey coming to the area back in February. The restaurant has taken over the space at the Dulles 28 Centre vacated by Cheeburger Cheeburger, a longtime burger joint.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
DCist: J. Hollinger’s Happy Hour Is One to Try This Fall
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract local and national media attention and accolades for its quality and diversity. DCist has selected the happy hour at J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse as one of ten new Washington, D.C.-area happy hours to try this fall:. Indulge your stomach without...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Cancels This Saturday’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced that this Saturday’s Rocktobierfest has been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place on October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled shortly before the event due to Covid-19 concerns. There is no makeup date for the event, according to a post on the City of Rockville’s Instagram page. The annual event attracts more than 3,000 people each year to Rockville Town Center.
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 30, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Sept. 30. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Early Release Day: School ends early today for Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) students. 2. Game of the Week: MyMCM is covering the Blake at Blair...
mocoshow.com
Mochinut is Coming to Rockville
Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016.
mocoshow.com
Bambu Cafe to Close Permanently at the end of October
Bambu, a cafe in Rockville that specializes in bubble tea, coffee, tea, desserts, Chè, and Indonesian cuisine, will close on October 31st, according to a representative we spoke with earlier today. The cafe, located at 12242 Rockville Pike, opened in 2019. Equipment from the restaurant is currently available via...
mocoshow.com
Contents of Nestle Toll House/Kentlands Cafe Available Via Auction; Location for Sale
Nestle Toll House has been closed for a couple years after opening in the second half of 2018 at 11 Arch Place on the ground level of the Colonnade building in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg. The location was previously occupied by Kentlands Cafe. The restaurant equipment and furniture is now available via auction.
bethesdamagazine.com
Business skyrockets at Rockville bakery named by Bon Appétit as one of 50 best new restaurants
The decision that three Palestinian brothers made to make and sell the Middle Eastern cuisine they grew up eating was recently validated when their Rockville bakery was named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine. “It was a mix of shocked and excited and...
mymcmedia.org
hyattsvillewire.com
New Vegan Eatery in Brentwood Uses Mushrooms as Alternative to Meat
A new eatery which opened last week at the miXt Food Hall in Brentwood uses mushrooms as an alternative to meat to serve up vegan meals that are all organic and soy free. Mush DC, which calls itself a plant-based sandwich and salad shop, serves up vegan versions of a chicken sandwich, a Vietnamese bánh mì, a jerk barbecue sandwich and a steak-and-cheese version.
WECT
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
northernvirginiamag.com
Home Tour: An Ashburn Home with Country Club Views
Residents of this gated community won’t have to go far for first-class amenities. Residents of this gated community in Ashburn know how to take the country club lifestyle to the next level. Homes in this neighborhood, such as the recently listed 19668 Player Ct., give homeowners the opportunity to live within the gates of Belmont Country Club and enjoy all the amenities that come with it.
mymcmedia.org
Freight Train Strikes Utility Truck in Rockville
A CSX freight train struck a utility truck in Rockville Thursday evening, causing significant property damage and traffic delays. Authorities say no injuries were reported. Just before 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a report of a train crash involving a vehicle near the Randolph Road and Nebel Street railroad crossing.
