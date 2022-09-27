The City of Rockville has announced that this Saturday’s Rocktobierfest has been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place on October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled shortly before the event due to Covid-19 concerns. There is no makeup date for the event, according to a post on the City of Rockville’s Instagram page. The annual event attracts more than 3,000 people each year to Rockville Town Center.

