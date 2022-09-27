Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
Substitute teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey” at Bluefield Middle School
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
woay.com
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
Mercer Mall cancels trick-or-treat event due to “poor past tenant participation”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local shopping mall is stopping their annual trunk or treat event. Confirmed by Mercer Mall management, they are canceling the mall’s yearly trick-or-treat event due to quote “poor past tenant participation”. A memo sent out to store managers Wednesday, September 28, 2022, saidthe mall isn’t able to handle the number of crowds […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WDTV
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, September 23, three band students at Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) were involved in a car crash on Airport Road in Mercer County. Two are still being hospitalized at CAMC in Charleston, and all have a long road to recovery ahead. But their...
woay.com
Historic Fayette Theater brings back annual fall play with ‘The Butler Did It,’ plans to keep expanding within community
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s the early 1930s in a Victorian manor home in Britain, and someone’s just been murdered. That’s the setting for the newest production opening this Friday, September 30 at the historic Fayette Theater. Entitled the Butler Did It, the play is a classic murder mystery with an element of laugh-out-loud humor.
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lootpress.com
Governor Justice addresses Beckley residents at Word Park event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made an appearance at Word Park in Beckley Monday to address the residents of Raleigh County regarding the upcoming vote on Amendment 2, which stands to affect West Virginians statewide in various capacities. The governor’s remarks were preceded by introductory comments from...
Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather
Several events in Summers County planned for Saturday, Oct.1, have been canceled, rescheduled or changed locations. Current weather predictions indicate an impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that day which caused event planners to make difficult decisions. The following is a list of event updates: Walk for Her Lifetime annual walk - Location changed to inside the Memorial Building. Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center open house - Canceled. Talcott Fire Department pig roast - Rescheduled for Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the same place. Pipestem State Park Craft Show/Flea Market - Canceled. Farmer's Market - Canceled for the week. The market will pick back up on Oct. 8. If you know of any other Oct. 1 event changes, please comment or send us an email so we can update the list. The post Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather appeared first on The Hinton News.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
woay.com
WVDOH awards contract to replace Greenbrier County Bridge
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways has awarded a contract to replace an iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge. The Department awarded the contract following a bid letting on September 13. Triton Construction INC. was the low bidder on the project at $5,645,000.The Clifford Family Memorial Bridge,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee gets new headquarters in downtown Oak Hill for the upcoming election
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee now holds a central hub for election preparation. As the November 8th election approaches, a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for the committee’s new official headquarters. It’s now located at 114 Main Street in downtown Oak Hill.
lootpress.com
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets
Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Fruits of Labor Café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many restaurants, their focus is on providing good customer service and offering delicious food. But for Fruits of Labor, their main goal is to help people overcome their darkest struggles. Fruits of Labor opened its fourth café location on Neville St. in downtown Beckley in mid-August. The café is part […]
Law enforcement warns about donation scams
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– With millions in Florida left with damaged or destroyed property, many organizations will be raising money to help. But it’s important to know the difference between donating to a legitimate organization and getting scammed. Phone scammers know that people will want to try to help hurricane victims, and they will take advantage […]
Comments / 0