Pennsylvanians To Help With Ian Relief Efforts
Pennsylvania is not expected to see much impact from Hurricane Ian, but the Commonwealth is preparing to send a team to help other states in the recovery effort. Governor Tom Wolf says 45 members and support personnel from Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have been deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Cranberry Woman Sentenced For Defrauding Medicaid
A Cranberry woman will spend years in prison for her role in a large conspiracy to defraud Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Program. 53-year-old Arlinda Moriarty was sentenced to 84 months in prison by a federal court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts in a health care matter, and aggravated identity theft.
Game Commission Holds Off On Deer Urine Based Attractants
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not move forward with a proposal that would have banned the use of urine-based deer attractants. At a recent meeting, the Board of Commissioners split a 4 to 4 vote on moving the measure to final adoption so it failed to advance. Some commissioners in...
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Burning Ordinance
Jefferson Township is reminding residents of its burning ordinance as we hit the fall season. They say burning of ordinary items like paper, boxes, yard waste is limited to dawn through dusk. Recreational fires are allowed at night under the ordinance. Officials also ask that you do not let leaves...
