ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged after 95-year-old woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a 95-year-old woman was carjacked last week. James Douglas Smith, 24, is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot, killed in front of house on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in front of a house on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue, which is near Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street. Officials said a man was...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect after 4 injured in drive-by shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are recovering after all being shot during a drive-by in Detroit earlier this month. The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a blue Chrysler 300 that was in the area of E. Warren and Dickerson on the city's east side on Sept. 11.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Police#Violent Crime#Fox
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox2detroit.com

Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy