fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer. In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened. According to a police release, the shooting happened on...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged after 95-year-old woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a 95-year-old woman was carjacked last week. James Douglas Smith, 24, is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in front of house on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in front of a house on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue, which is near Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street. Officials said a man was...
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek suspect after 4 injured in drive-by shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are recovering after all being shot during a drive-by in Detroit earlier this month. The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a blue Chrysler 300 that was in the area of E. Warren and Dickerson on the city's east side on Sept. 11.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he left 2-year-old son, child’s mother on side of I-75 the day they disappeared 41 years ago
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The father of a 2-year-old boy said he abandoned his son and the child’s mother on the side of I-75 just north of Toledo, Ohio before they vanished. That was 41 years ago. Foul play is suspected in the Aug. 31, 1981, disappearance of...
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
Detroit man gunned down by uninvited guest at his mom's birthday party; family still searching for answers
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to the arrest of the shooter who killed 34-year-old Antonio Holloway of Detroit at his mom’s birthday party in July.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago. Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.
