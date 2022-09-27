ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton state rep race heats up

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
The 3rd Bristol state rep race between incumbent Democrat Carol Doherty and her Republican challenger, Taunton City Councilor Christopher Coute, could turn out to be a contentious one this election season for Taunton and Easton.

Doherty versus Coute for the 3rd Bristol seat is the only state rep race in the greater Taunton area that pits two popular current office holders against each other.

Ahead of the election, we took a look at what both candidates are prioritizing, how redistricting affects our area, and what other races are shaping up in this election.

