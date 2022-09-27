Read full article on original website
Nancy Bowen
Nancy Bowen, of Durant, Okla., passed from this life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 61. She was born on Friday, September 30, 1960, in Durant to Donald Robert and Patsy Carolyn (Evans) Parrott. She was a longtime resident of Durant and was a ’60s flower child....
Imogene Williard
Imogene Ellen Willard (Brown), 91, passed away with her family by her side on September 27, 2022, in Mannsville, Okla. She was born in Hughes County, Okla., on October 15, 1930 to V.C and Rosa Brown. She married her late husband John Willard on October 6, 1957. She was a...
