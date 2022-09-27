Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

Clay County

Clay County officials have issued evacuations for Zones A, B, C, and North Prong and South Prong. The order goes into effect Wednesday at noon.

St. Johns County

County officials announced that at 6 a.m. Wednesday, an evacuation order will go into effect for Zones A, B (including entire city of St. Augustine), and zone F south of County Road 214.

Putnam County

Putnam County Emergency Management released the following information:

In light of the serious threat to lives and property in Putnam County posed by Hurricane Ian, it is recommended that residents in evacuation zones A and F, low-lying areas, areas that have a history of flooding, and mobile homes evacuate beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Shelters will be open starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6 p.m.

General Population Shelters

Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School (formerly Interlachen Elementary School), 251 County Rd 315, Interlachen, FL

QI Roberts JR-SR High School, 901 State Rd 100, Florahome

Browning-Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd, San Mateo

Middleton-Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd, Crescent City

Pet-Friendly Shelter

Ockwilla Elementary School, 299 N. State Rd 21, Hawthorne

Special Needs (Run Through the Department of Health)

Kelley Smith Elementary School, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd, Palatka

For more information and to find out your evacuation zone, please visit eoc.putnam-fl.com or call the EOC call center at 386-329-1904.

