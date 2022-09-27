ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onl5g_0iC7Wajf00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Clay County

Clay County officials have issued evacuations for Zones A, B, C, and North Prong and South Prong. The order goes into effect Wednesday at noon.

St. Johns County

County officials announced that at 6 a.m. Wednesday, an evacuation order will go into effect for Zones A, B (including entire city of St. Augustine), and zone F south of County Road 214.

Putnam County

Putnam County Emergency Management released the following information:

In light of the serious threat to lives and property in Putnam County posed by Hurricane Ian, it is recommended that residents in evacuation zones A and F, low-lying areas, areas that have a history of flooding, and mobile homes evacuate beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Shelters will be open starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6 p.m.

General Population Shelters

  • Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School (formerly Interlachen Elementary School), 251 County Rd 315, Interlachen, FL
  • QI Roberts JR-SR High School, 901 State Rd 100, Florahome
  • Browning-Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd, San Mateo
  • Middleton-Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd, Crescent City

Pet-Friendly Shelter

  • Ockwilla Elementary School, 299 N. State Rd 21, Hawthorne
  • Special Needs (Run Through the Department of Health)
  • Kelley Smith Elementary School, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd, Palatka

For more information and to find out your evacuation zone, please visit eoc.putnam-fl.com or call the EOC call center at 386-329-1904.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
HAWTHORNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Palatka, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Government
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WCJB

Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile Homes#North Prong#South Prong#Hurricane Ian
WOKV

Live Updates: Florida officials fear death toll will rise

Officials in Florida fear the death toll from Hurricane Ian could rise substantially, given the wide swath of the state swamped by the storm. After making landfall with some of the highest windspeeds for a hurricane over U.S. territory, the storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people have been confirmed dead in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in S.C. after pounding Florida

After tearing across Florida and Cuba before that, made landfall for a third time Friday in South Carolina as forecasters warned of another potential "life-threatening storm surge" up and down the Carolina coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 1 storm came ashore in Georgetown, S.C., with maximum...
GEORGETOWN, SC
First Coast News

Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
91K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy