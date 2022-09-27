ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 23 expert tips: 10 tips to improve your game immediately

We've got FIFA 23 expert tips on everything from how to dribble to how to defend properly – there's no excuse not to boss this game, now. Looking for FIFA 23 expert tips? Look no further. YouTuber and FIFA expert NealGuides (opens in new tab) has been playing the...
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 23?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England’s major tournament opponents since 1990?. You know how it works by now. Every year brings a new edition...
Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26

England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has played down the importance of his contract length at Tottenham but reiterated how happy he is at the Premier League club. Speculation has increased in recent weeks over a possible return to Juventus, who have made a poor start to the new campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup

England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study

Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
