Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 expert tips: 10 tips to improve your game immediately
We've got FIFA 23 expert tips on everything from how to dribble to how to defend properly – there's no excuse not to boss this game, now. Looking for FIFA 23 expert tips? Look no further. YouTuber and FIFA expert NealGuides (opens in new tab) has been playing the...
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?
At the World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot? Let's look at the rules of the competition. So, at World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?. If so, that could be a godsend for a striker. Any player could feasibly...
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 23?
10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England’s major tournament opponents since 1990?. You know how it works by now. Every year brings a new edition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice
Declan Rice has hailed Jude Bellingham as the best teenager in world football – and backed him to dominate the England midfield for the next 15 years. Bellingham, 19, was a standout performer for England during their two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.
fourfourtwo.com
Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26
England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham
Antonio Conte has played down the importance of his contract length at Tottenham but reiterated how happy he is at the Premier League club. Speculation has increased in recent weeks over a possible return to Juventus, who have made a poor start to the new campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham
A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Best football boots for wide feet 2022: The latest ranges from Nike, Adidas, Puma and more
The best football boots for wide feet, from the biggest and most-trusted brands. If you are struggling to find football boots that fit you comfortably or find that too many pairs are squeezing your feet in too tightly, you'll want to find the best football boots for wide feet. Having...
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
fourfourtwo.com
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup
England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte enjoys time at Tottenham and plays down talk of a Juventus return
Antonio Conte has played down talk linking him with a return to Juventus and insisted he is enjoying life at Tottenham. Massimiliano Allegri’s poor start to the new season with Juventus, where they have lost three of their last five games, has sparked speculation the Serie A club could make a managerial change.
fourfourtwo.com
Mikkel Damsgaard could make first Premier League start for Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is considering handing Mikkel Damsgaard his first Premier League start this weekend. The midfielder was a standout performer for Denmark during the international break, recording an assist in their 2-0 victory over France.
fourfourtwo.com
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
fourfourtwo.com
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
fourfourtwo.com
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb Premier League table – Bruno Lage
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage. The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.
fourfourtwo.com
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
fourfourtwo.com
Anthony Gordon ‘ready for challenge’ of gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad
Everton forward Anthony Gordon is “ready for the challenge” of gatecrashing the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old, who is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s senior set-up, helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
fourfourtwo.com
Erik ten Hag believes in under-fire Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby but under-fire Harry Maguire will be absent – a player United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced will turn things around. The improving Red Devils will this weekend play their first Premier League match since...
Comments / 0