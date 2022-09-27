For the past century, Sea Scouts, BSA, a program of the Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14 to 20, has promoted better citizenship and has enhanced members’ boating skills through instruction and practice. They’re also responsible for introducing young people to an exciting new life of seaborne adventures. Yet aside from learning about and enjoying the wonders of the great blue sea, members are encouraged to serve their community, through everything from river or beach clean-up efforts to food drives. And this past Sunday, a Hernando Beach Sea Scout Ship joined in on an effort to prepare and safeguard the Hernando community for what could be rough waters ahead.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO