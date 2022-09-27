Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Salute to First Responders event Oct. 1
Once again this year, Country Depot and a host of community sponsors will present the 3rd Annual Salute to First Responders, benefitting the Off Road United Foundation. The event will take place on Oct. 1 from 10 am to 6 pm at 36 North Broad St., Brooksville. “We have so...
hernandosun.com
An Evening of Fun, Laughter and Comedy Oct. 7
An Evening of Fun, Laughter, and Comedy will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct 7 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Wellcome OM Integral Healing and Education Center, located at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. And as audiences travel through a Comedy Time Tunnel to meet the Fastest Talking Woman in the World, guests will be helping people in need.
hernandosun.com
Sea Scouts Lend a Hand
For the past century, Sea Scouts, BSA, a program of the Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14 to 20, has promoted better citizenship and has enhanced members’ boating skills through instruction and practice. They’re also responsible for introducing young people to an exciting new life of seaborne adventures. Yet aside from learning about and enjoying the wonders of the great blue sea, members are encouraged to serve their community, through everything from river or beach clean-up efforts to food drives. And this past Sunday, a Hernando Beach Sea Scout Ship joined in on an effort to prepare and safeguard the Hernando community for what could be rough waters ahead.
Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind
An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
hernandosun.com
Rescues continue in southwest Florida
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Florida is in the process of tackling the massive clean-up as searches continue for those lost or missing as a result of the storm. Those efforts are still frustrated by standing water, fallen trees, and washed-out roadways that devastated Lee and Charlotte Counties. In Hernando County, the storm is being blamed for wind damage, flooding, and downed power lines.
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County Animal Services in Need of Donations, Fosters
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) is currently experiencing shortages in their pet food pantry. Citrus County Animal Services in Need of Donations, Fosters. This pantry is a fantastic community resource that can, in some cases, help owners keep their pets rather than surrendering them to the shelter. In all cases, it helps owners feed their pets in times of hardship.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede
SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills begins rebranding efforts
The City of Zephyrhills has begun an initiative to rebrand the community — an effort that’s expected to take months, and will involve everything from the town’s logo, slogan and perceptions about the community. The city, which is now the largest municipality, has partnered with North Star...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022
It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
hernandosun.com
Hurricane Ian
Our apologies for the delay. Here is the latest press conference from the Hernando County Government. We urge everyone to finalize their evacuations and other storm preparations, as the county is under a Tropical Storm Watch and heavy wind and rain is expected. 8:00 PM Update – September 27, 2022...
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
WATCH: Transformers blow up in Riverview after Ian
Several transformers blew up in Riverview on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
floridanationalnews.com
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Opens Third Florida Location in Oldsmar
Modeled after an Italian marketplace, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen brings its quick service concept to Oldsmar. Named after famed restaurateur Damian Mandola, who founded Carrabba’s with his nephew Johnny Carrabba, the restaurant’s third Florida location is also co-owned by Paul Avery, the former Chief Operating Officer of Outback Steakhouse.
