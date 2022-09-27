ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Salute to First Responders event Oct. 1

Once again this year, Country Depot and a host of community sponsors will present the 3rd Annual Salute to First Responders, benefitting the Off Road United Foundation. The event will take place on Oct. 1 from 10 am to 6 pm at 36 North Broad St., Brooksville. “We have so...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

An Evening of Fun, Laughter and Comedy Oct. 7

An Evening of Fun, Laughter, and Comedy will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct 7 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Wellcome OM Integral Healing and Education Center, located at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. And as audiences travel through a Comedy Time Tunnel to meet the Fastest Talking Woman in the World, guests will be helping people in need.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Sea Scouts Lend a Hand

For the past century, Sea Scouts, BSA, a program of the Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14 to 20, has promoted better citizenship and has enhanced members’ boating skills through instruction and practice. They’re also responsible for introducing young people to an exciting new life of seaborne adventures. Yet aside from learning about and enjoying the wonders of the great blue sea, members are encouraged to serve their community, through everything from river or beach clean-up efforts to food drives. And this past Sunday, a Hernando Beach Sea Scout Ship joined in on an effort to prepare and safeguard the Hernando community for what could be rough waters ahead.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind

An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
County
Hernando County, FL
Hernando County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Brooksville, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rescues continue in southwest Florida

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Florida is in the process of tackling the massive clean-up as searches continue for those lost or missing as a result of the storm. Those efforts are still frustrated by standing water, fallen trees, and washed-out roadways that devastated Lee and Charlotte Counties. In Hernando County, the storm is being blamed for wind damage, flooding, and downed power lines.
FLORIDA STATE
naturecoaster.com

Citrus County Animal Services in Need of Donations, Fosters

Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) is currently experiencing shortages in their pet food pantry. Citrus County Animal Services in Need of Donations, Fosters. This pantry is a fantastic community resource that can, in some cases, help owners keep their pets rather than surrendering them to the shelter. In all cases, it helps owners feed their pets in times of hardship.
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Kidder
Person
Paul Farmer
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede

SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Hernando High School#Lang
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills begins rebranding efforts

The City of Zephyrhills has begun an initiative to rebrand the community — an effort that’s expected to take months, and will involve everything from the town’s logo, slogan and perceptions about the community. The city, which is now the largest municipality, has partnered with North Star...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022

It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hurricane Ian

Our apologies for the delay. Here is the latest press conference from the Hernando County Government. We urge everyone to finalize their evacuations and other storm preparations, as the county is under a Tropical Storm Watch and heavy wind and rain is expected. 8:00 PM Update – September 27, 2022...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Opens Third Florida Location in Oldsmar

Modeled after an Italian marketplace, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen brings its quick service concept to Oldsmar. Named after famed restaurateur Damian Mandola, who founded Carrabba’s with his nephew Johnny Carrabba, the restaurant’s third Florida location is also co-owned by Paul Avery, the former Chief Operating Officer of Outback Steakhouse.
OLDSMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy