The Canton Symphony Orchestra board, staff, and musicians are thrilled to welcome Rachel Hagemeier into her new position. They are confident that under her supervision, classical music will be alive, well, and growing into the foreseeable future.On Monday, November 28th, 2022, current Community Engagement & Education Manager, Rachel Hagemeier, will become President & CEO. Hagemeier was the first and obvious choice to replace Charles, demonstrating an unmatched reverence for all things relating to music and education. Her tenacity to accomplish above and beyond what is needed has propelled Canton Symphony’s educational initiatives into an unprecedented era of engagement. Just recently, Hagemeier was named one of Stark County’s “Twenty Under 40!” list, produced by ystark!, a department of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Canton Repository.* When asked how she felt about this transition, she said, “To be the next President & CEO of the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a dream come true. In my three years here at the Symphony, I have seen the impact classical music can have on a community, and I am overjoyed to continue being a part of this incredible work. This symphony has been rooted in Stark County for 85 years and I am ready to take us into our next chapter of music making. Canton is a special place filled with talented, hard-working, and creative people, and I am lucky to be a part of it.”

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO