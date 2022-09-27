Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
artsinstark.com
Massillon Museum Membership Drive
The Massillon Museum’s annual membership drive is underway. Operations Officer Scot Phillips, who coordinates the membership campaign, says this year’s goal is to finish the year with 825 members. The campaign will continue through the end of the year. “Membership has been growing exponentially during the past few...
artsinstark.com
Canton Ballet’s Celebrate Dance! returns to the Canton Palace Theatre Stage October 15
CANTON – Canton Ballet presents Celebrate Dance! at the Canton Palace Theatre on October 15. The program features a diverse selection of dance genres and new creations choreographed by today’s most talented dance-makers. Guest choreographer Zachary Catazaro has created a new piece for the performance in the neoclassical...
artsinstark.com
The CSO Announces New President & CEO | Canton Symphony Orchestra
The Canton Symphony Orchestra board, staff, and musicians are thrilled to welcome Rachel Hagemeier into her new position. They are confident that under her supervision, classical music will be alive, well, and growing into the foreseeable future.On Monday, November 28th, 2022, current Community Engagement & Education Manager, Rachel Hagemeier, will become President & CEO. Hagemeier was the first and obvious choice to replace Charles, demonstrating an unmatched reverence for all things relating to music and education. Her tenacity to accomplish above and beyond what is needed has propelled Canton Symphony’s educational initiatives into an unprecedented era of engagement. Just recently, Hagemeier was named one of Stark County’s “Twenty Under 40!” list, produced by ystark!, a department of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Canton Repository.* When asked how she felt about this transition, she said, “To be the next President & CEO of the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a dream come true. In my three years here at the Symphony, I have seen the impact classical music can have on a community, and I am overjoyed to continue being a part of this incredible work. This symphony has been rooted in Stark County for 85 years and I am ready to take us into our next chapter of music making. Canton is a special place filled with talented, hard-working, and creative people, and I am lucky to be a part of it.”
artsinstark.com
Orchestrating Change Podcast Returns! | Canton Symphony Orchestra
Anwar Nasir, Executive Director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. To open season four, we are thrilled to be joined by Anwar Nasir, Executive Director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Prior to his arrival in the Big Easy in the summer of 2021, he served as Chief Revenue and Advancement Officer at the Omaha Symphony, in addition to previous positions with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl, and Atlanta Ballet. He is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Syracuse University, who had a career as a professional dancer before pursuing arts management. He is also passionate about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Arts, serving on DEI committees with the League of American Orchestras and Tessitura Network and co-founding the Black Arts Leadership Alliance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
whbc.com
The 11th Annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is ON!
Will it be McKinley again this year? Or Does Massillon win back the trophy? No worries! Everyone wins in this fight against hunger!. Bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Massillon Washington High School or McKinley High School now through Noon on Friday, October 21st. You can also stop in at participating businesses in Canton and Massillon, the 1480 WHBC Studios and Levin Furniture and Mattress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
City of Akron announces date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's rescheduled State of the City address
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2021. The City of Akron has announced the rescheduled date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the John S. Knight...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Canton woman volunteers for 6th year in a row with Red Cross
As Hurricane Ian has left parts of the Florida coast in disarray, one Red Cross volunteer has dropped everything to help those in need.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
theccmonline.com
Growing up in Malvern, 1960s style
Dr. Tom Romano shared his insider’s view of his father’s Red’s Night Club and Bowling Alley as well as a bird’s eye view of 1960s Malvern hosted by The Malvern Historical Society on Sept. 16. Romano is a professor at Miami University of Ohio and has...
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Comments / 0