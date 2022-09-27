ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

Boston will give out $75 gift cards at family vaccine clinic

Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium will get the reward. The Boston Public Health Commission’s new family vaccination event comes with a perk — a $75 gift card. Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 levels in Boston wastewater spike

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is sounding the alarm over rising COVID-19 levels in area wastewater. The levels in the area’s wastewater– an indication of community spread– are at levels not seen since May, BPHC said. The concentration of COVID-19 RNA copies in the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The best part of waking up is free coffee in your cup! Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day and many coffee shops across the state and the country are celebrating with free coffee and special deals for their members. Below are some of the coffee shops in Boston and across Massachusetts that are offering free coffee and deals today.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Friends rally to help a workingman’s family

A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Karina Teixeira

The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston

Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crash reported between bicyclist and car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are responding to an accident at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Commonwealth Ave. in a reported crash between a person on a bike and a car. Boston Police have blocked off the intersection with caution tape. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston

First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
BOSTON, MA

