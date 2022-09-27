Read full article on original website
Related
Boston will give out $75 gift cards at family vaccine clinic
Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium will get the reward. The Boston Public Health Commission’s new family vaccination event comes with a perk — a $75 gift card. Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium...
Study puts Boston Hospitals at high risk from hurricanes
NORWOOD, Mass. — Two years ago, a storm dropped four to six inches of rain in Norwood all at once. That triggered a flash flood that so damaged Norwood Hospital it was forced to close. So how would area hospitals fare if an actual hurricane hit the region?. A...
whdh.com
COVID-19 levels in Boston wastewater spike
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is sounding the alarm over rising COVID-19 levels in area wastewater. The levels in the area’s wastewater– an indication of community spread– are at levels not seen since May, BPHC said. The concentration of COVID-19 RNA copies in the...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Free Press
COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians
The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
whdh.com
Where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The best part of waking up is free coffee in your cup! Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day and many coffee shops across the state and the country are celebrating with free coffee and special deals for their members. Below are some of the coffee shops in Boston and across Massachusetts that are offering free coffee and deals today.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
whdh.com
Man pulls 11 cell phones– but not his– from Charles River during third date
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who dropped his iPhone in the Charles River while on a third date was in for quite the surprise when he fished around in that “dirty water” for his device. At first, John Anastos, 39, tried lying down on a dock and...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
whdh.com
Local man enters pumpkin weighing over 1,000 pounds into Topsfield Fair contest
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local man has his eye on a big prize with his 1,100-pound pumpkin that he’s entering into the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the 204th Topsfield Fair which kicks off Friday afternoon. Henry Swenson is entering his massive pumpkin in the fair’s annual pumpkin weigh-off,...
whdh.com
42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
Dorchester Reporter
Friends rally to help a workingman’s family
A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
newbedfordguide.com
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston
Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
whdh.com
Crash reported between bicyclist and car in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are responding to an accident at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Commonwealth Ave. in a reported crash between a person on a bike and a car. Boston Police have blocked off the intersection with caution tape. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston
First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
whdh.com
Paying it Forward: Man returns to Worcester hospital 30+ years after premature birth to thank staff for care
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man born prematurely more than 30 years ago at UMass Medical Center in Worcester returned to the hospital this week to thank those who provided him with the care he needed, while also announcing his plan to give back. Zach Zaborny, 32, walked the halls...
Comments / 8