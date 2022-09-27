Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 expert tips: 10 tips to improve your game immediately
We've got FIFA 23 expert tips on everything from how to dribble to how to defend properly – there's no excuse not to boss this game, now. Looking for FIFA 23 expert tips? Look no further. YouTuber and FIFA expert NealGuides (opens in new tab) has been playing the...
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 23?
10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England’s major tournament opponents since 1990?. You know how it works by now. Every year brings a new edition...
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?
At the World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot? Let's look at the rules of the competition. So, at World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?. If so, that could be a godsend for a striker. Any player could feasibly...
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Arsenal booked their spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax. The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Association hits Everton with hefty fine after pitch invasions
Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions that marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19. Supporters entered the field at Goodison Park during the 3-2 win over the Eagles, which guaranteed their top-flight status last season.
fourfourtwo.com
Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26
England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
fourfourtwo.com
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup
England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.
fourfourtwo.com
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool
New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
fourfourtwo.com
Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol
Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January. Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
fourfourtwo.com
Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby
Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday. The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.
fourfourtwo.com
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb Premier League table – Bruno Lage
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage. The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.
fourfourtwo.com
Graham Potter vows to help smooth impact of Chelsea transition under new owners
Graham Potter has pledged to help smooth the impact of Chelsea’s rapid transition under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. New manager Potter will oversee his first Premier League game at the Blues helm in Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, some 23 days after his appointment.
fourfourtwo.com
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.
fourfourtwo.com
West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy
West Brom Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods. The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.
fourfourtwo.com
Frank Lampard urges Everton to build momentum in ‘mini-league’ before World Cup
Everton manager Frank Lampard wants his side to build on their first win of the season and capitalise fully on the compressed nature of the next part of the season. Having waited seven matches for a first league victory immediately prior to the international break, Lampard sees eight matches in six weeks as a key factor in building on a five-game unbeaten run.
Chelsea executive initially brushed off female agent’s complaint over inappropriate messages
Chelsea’s president of business, Tom Glick, told Catalina Kim that messages sent by a man he had hired days earlier did not interest him and were not relevant to his job
NFL・
Comments / 0