FIFA

fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 23 expert tips: 10 tips to improve your game immediately

We've got FIFA 23 expert tips on everything from how to dribble to how to defend properly – there's no excuse not to boss this game, now. Looking for FIFA 23 expert tips? Look no further. YouTuber and FIFA expert NealGuides (opens in new tab) has been playing the...
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 23?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England’s major tournament opponents since 1990?. You know how it works by now. Every year brings a new edition...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study

Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26

England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup

England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
SOCCER
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January. Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status

Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy

West Brom Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods. The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Frank Lampard urges Everton to build momentum in ‘mini-league’ before World Cup

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants his side to build on their first win of the season and capitalise fully on the compressed nature of the next part of the season. Having waited seven matches for a first league victory immediately prior to the international break, Lampard sees eight matches in six weeks as a key factor in building on a five-game unbeaten run.
PREMIER LEAGUE

