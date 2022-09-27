ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Sign a Player on Wednesday They Desperately Need

The Buffalo Bills are going through adversity over the last week, as the team suffered its first loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this past Sunday. It’s not just the fact they lost, but the way it happened. 21-19 in intense heat that caused a number of players to experience cramping and heat exhaustion. Despite that, the Bills had multiple chances to win and gained nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Yardbarker

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers

Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season

It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Weather Games Played By The Buffalo Bills Since 2000

There's a reason why people say any team can win on "any given Sunday" in the NFL. One of the factors to add in...the weather!. You can have an incredible team and still find a way to lose to an awful one. Sometimes your team is just having an "off" day. But sometimes it's the weather that has a huge impact on the outcome.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dane Jackson Returns To Practice For The Buffalo Bills

It's a huge understatement to say that the Bills are struggling with injuries lately. But they did have a glimmer of hope today. Dane Jackson filled in nicely after the departure of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for the first game and a half of the Bills season. Unfortunately, that nice start was halted by an injury just before halftime as the Bills took on the Titans on Monday night football.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bills Player Xavier Rhodes Already On The Injured List

The Bills have really been hit hard by the injury truck. They just signed a new player to help get them through...and he's injured too. The last couple years, it feels as though the Bills have really dodged bullets so to speak when it comes to the injury list. There have been a couple nagging injuries but nothing like they're seeing this year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Refuses To Kill Bugs

They say opposites attract, and maybe that’s true…because there’s always that one person in a relationship that hates being attacked by bugs but refuses to kill them. If you’re not in a relationship, you can probably think of at least one person in your friend group that feels that way about bugs.
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Bills sign former All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

