Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
wdrb.com
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
wdrb.com
Construction project to change traffic flow on Herr Lane near Westport Road in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is changing on Herr Lane in Louisville. Crews are working to remove a turning lane in an effort to prevent crashes. Project leaders said the turning traffic caused conflict with mainline traffic, leading to accidents. The project, which started Wednesday, will install a concrete median...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
Wave 3
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville. Lanes will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Sunday because crews will be replacing concrete slabs, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
Comments / 0