The Arizona Department of Transportation has recommended a diverging-diamond interchange to improve traffic flow at the interchange of SR 347 and I-10. Most of the interchange improvements would be concentrated on the alignment at SR 347 and Queen Creek Road. Changes would include reconfiguring the approaches to the interchange, reconstructing ramp terminals and reversing the flow between them, constructing a new bridge to the south for westbound traffic and using the existing bridge for eastbound traffic. The alignment would be split so each half would handle one direction of traffic.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO