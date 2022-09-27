ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-30-22

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – Sept. 30-Oct 3

Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:. Westbound I-10 closed...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Traffic
azbex.com

ADOT Recommends New Interchange at I-10 and SR 347

The Arizona Department of Transportation has recommended a diverging-diamond interchange to improve traffic flow at the interchange of SR 347 and I-10. Most of the interchange improvements would be concentrated on the alignment at SR 347 and Queen Creek Road. Changes would include reconfiguring the approaches to the interchange, reconstructing ramp terminals and reversing the flow between them, constructing a new bridge to the south for westbound traffic and using the existing bridge for eastbound traffic. The alignment would be split so each half would handle one direction of traffic.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions

MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021. ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
kenneturner.com

Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer

The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers

PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Changes coming to Arizona driver's test

Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

September 30, 2022

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year. Governor Doug Ducey recently announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona…. By All About Arizona News 3 min Read. Free...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

Governor Doug Ducey recently announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ

