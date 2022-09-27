Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-30-22
1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
allaboutarizonanews.com
ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – Sept. 30-Oct 3
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:. Westbound I-10 closed...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
azbex.com
ADOT Recommends New Interchange at I-10 and SR 347
The Arizona Department of Transportation has recommended a diverging-diamond interchange to improve traffic flow at the interchange of SR 347 and I-10. Most of the interchange improvements would be concentrated on the alignment at SR 347 and Queen Creek Road. Changes would include reconfiguring the approaches to the interchange, reconstructing ramp terminals and reversing the flow between them, constructing a new bridge to the south for westbound traffic and using the existing bridge for eastbound traffic. The alignment would be split so each half would handle one direction of traffic.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
ABC 15 News
Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions
MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021. ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
12news.com
How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers
PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
knau.org
Changes coming to Arizona driver's test
Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
allaboutarizonanews.com
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
Governor Doug Ducey recently announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
