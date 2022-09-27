ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Hurricane Ian: How you can help

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida. Gray Television, KPLC’s parent company, is partnering with The Salvation Army. 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) Text STORM to 51555. DONATE TO UNITED WAY. Monetary donations can be sent via...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary

8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
JENNINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Education
107 JAMZ

Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1

If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks

Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
EUNICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Linus College
theadvocate.com

More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving

After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Get Out and Vote Canvassing Efforts Begin to Engage Black Voters Statewide

Statewide, LA – Yesterday, Monday, September 26, 2022, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice (PCEJ) started an on the ground canvassing initiative in major cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles. The campaign is part of a statewide Get Out and Vote (GOTV) strategy currently underway ahead of the November 8, 2022 Primary Congressional election. In the beginning of September, PCEJ onboarded over 100 phone bankers and canvassers statewide to help register voters and educate about key ballot initiatives.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kaplantoday.com

2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court

The 2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court: Seated: Marlee Hebert, Camryn LeMoine and Emily Terro; Standing: Jahra Francis, Caroline LeMaire, Kaidence Broussard, Noble Hebert, Keisha White, Claire Broussard and Lainie Hebert. The annual Homecoming Game is this Friday against Beau Chene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Queen will be crowned at halftime.
KAPLAN, LA
GATOR 99.5

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire destroys home in Sulphur area

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Linda Sue Kyle

Linda Sue Kyle, 71 of DeRidder passed away on September 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1 at 2pm at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, LA. Interment will be at North Merryville Community Cemetery. To read the full obituary click here.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell takes stand in own defense

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Harold Campbell took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of second-degree murder for killing his wife, Edwina. Campbell says it was around 10 at night and that he’d been drinking since 3:30 in celebration of a wonderful family vacation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy