Hurricane Ian: How you can help
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida. Gray Television, KPLC’s parent company, is partnering with The Salvation Army. 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) Text STORM to 51555. DONATE TO UNITED WAY. Monetary donations can be sent via...
Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1
If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
Eunice News
Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks
Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
Movies Under The Stars Returns September 30 In Lake Charles
It's Fall and that means the return of the popular Movies Under The Stars outdoor movie event here in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. The weather outlook for the next week looks great which is a perfect time to have this event. This year's movie series will feature three Halloween-themed...
theadvocate.com
More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving
After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
westcentralsbest.com
Get Out and Vote Canvassing Efforts Begin to Engage Black Voters Statewide
Statewide, LA – Yesterday, Monday, September 26, 2022, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice (PCEJ) started an on the ground canvassing initiative in major cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles. The campaign is part of a statewide Get Out and Vote (GOTV) strategy currently underway ahead of the November 8, 2022 Primary Congressional election. In the beginning of September, PCEJ onboarded over 100 phone bankers and canvassers statewide to help register voters and educate about key ballot initiatives.
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
kaplantoday.com
2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court
The 2022 Kaplan High Homecoming Court: Seated: Marlee Hebert, Camryn LeMoine and Emily Terro; Standing: Jahra Francis, Caroline LeMaire, Kaidence Broussard, Noble Hebert, Keisha White, Claire Broussard and Lainie Hebert. The annual Homecoming Game is this Friday against Beau Chene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Queen will be crowned at halftime.
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Linda Sue Kyle
Linda Sue Kyle, 71 of DeRidder passed away on September 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1 at 2pm at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, LA. Interment will be at North Merryville Community Cemetery. To read the full obituary click here.
Harold Campbell takes stand in own defense
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Harold Campbell took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of second-degree murder for killing his wife, Edwina. Campbell says it was around 10 at night and that he’d been drinking since 3:30 in celebration of a wonderful family vacation.
Comments / 0