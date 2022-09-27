Read full article on original website
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
PlayStation's New Loyalty Program Rolls Out October 5 For North America
PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program that anybody with a PlayStation account can join, and it launches quite soon. It does not require a PlayStation Plus membership and will first debut in Asia on September 29, North and South America on October 5, and Europe and Australia on October 13.
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
The Entropy Centre - Official Release Date Trailer
The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming November 3 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Broken (Andromede Studio)
Latest on Broken (Andromede Studio) We have no news or videos for Broken (Andromede Studio). Sorry!
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 has been announced, and PlayStation is bringing the heat--and it's also the first time in around a year that we haven't gotten the games leaked ahead of time. Next month beginning October 4, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2.
Hazelnut Hex
Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
