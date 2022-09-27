Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Update On Possible Main Roster Plans For Indus Sher
It was previously reported that even though Veer Mahaan had been sent to NXT to reunite Indus Sher with Sanga, they may not be on the brand for long. There were discussions about moving the team back up to the main roster. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea behind the move would be to add a new powerhouse team to the roster that isn’t currently there.
411mania.com
Some Talent Reportedly Set To Miss Tonight’s Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be affected by Hurricane Ian, with some talent set to miss the show. While the WON did not list specific names that will not be at the Winnipeg-set taping, it was noted that “at least some talent” who live in the area of Orlando won’t make the taping.
411mania.com
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
FOX Sports
WWE’s Nikki A.S.H. seems poised for return to past persona
Nikki A.S.H. appears to be on the verge of another reinvention — but could the answer to her future lie in the past?. As Nikki Cross, she was an NXT standout from 2016-2019. The former member of SAnitY took part in a number of memorable matches/storylines under Triple H’s direction and became a fan favorite there for her wild personality. Then there was a big change.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Juice Robinson
It was reported earlier today that AEW offered Bandido a contract immediately after his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that AEW also has interest in Juice Robinson following his appearance on this week’s Dynamite against Jon Moxley. There is said to be ‘massive...
411mania.com
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Comments / 0