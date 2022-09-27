Read full article on original website
The Developer Of Dynasty Warriors Will Soon Reveal Electronic Arts’ Collaborative Project Wild Hearts
The future video game collaboration between EA and Koei Tecmo will go by Wild Hearts. The creator of Dynasty Warriors, Omega Force, is complex at work on Wild Hearts, which is being hailed as the next great hunting game and developed as a AAA experience set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.
IGN
Take-Two Pulls Out of Agreement with Outriders Developer After 2 Years of Development on New Game
Outriders developer People Can Fly has announced that it is parting ways with Take-Two, the publisher of its upcoming game codenamed Project Dagger. In a statement published on its own website, People Can Fly revealed that it has received a letter from Take-Two detailing its “intent to terminate the development and publishing agreement by means of mutual understanding between the parties.”
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Gamespot
Sega's First Blockchain Game Is On The Way
Sega's first blockchain game has been announced, though it's being developed by Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo. Double Jump Tokyo announced the news earlier this week, where it shared in a Medium post that the game would be based on the Sangokushi Taisen series, a real-time strategy game predominantly played on arcades in Japan that uses real, physical cards to play with.
Gamespot
Saudi Arabia Looking To Invest Almost $38 Billion In Games Industry, Could Acquire A Publisher
Saudi Arabia is planning to invest another $37.8 billion in the gaming market through its government-funded gaming conglomerate, The Savvy Gaming Group. According to a new Axios report, more than $13 billion will be set aside for the "acquisition and development of a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner" and a further $18 billion will be used to secure minority investments in other companies and studios. As for which gaming company could be acquired, Ubisoft is an unlikely target as a reported deal with Chinese conglomerate Tencent is being put together as a way to keep potential competition away.
Gamespot
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Gamespot
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
NME
‘Genshin Impact’ developer wants to make limited-time events replayable
The team behind Genshin Impact has confirmed it is working on a way for limited-time events to become replayable. As it stands, certain character-focused events in Genshin Impact are no longer accessible or, if they are, their narrative has been changed to reflect how the storyline has evolved since. Speaking...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Neverender #5 - She Done Him Wrong
At death's door, Neverender is betrayed by the woman he loves. As the Universal Duelist League is paused while Jihye acclimates to her new position as leader of the Colonial Republic, Neverender does the one thing a duelist must never do and falls in love with a fellow fighter.
Gamespot
Wiglett Knows How to Make a Splash! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
It may look like Diglett, but it’s a completely different species of Pokémon. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean.
Gamespot
Broken (Andromede Studio)
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure Announced for PC
Sony has announced that another one of its recent PlayStation exclusives, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is coming to PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been testing the waters with the PC market by releasing some of its key first-party games on the platform. It started with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a well-respected game on the PS4. Then it continued with heavy hitters like God of War and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man. It's not even slowing down either as Sony recently revealed the trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has confirmed that The Last of Us Part I will come to PC in the future as well.
Gamespot
Deathstroke Inc. #13 - Year One - Part 4 -
Deathstroke Year One continues! Deathstroke’s mission went so wrong it landed him in…the morgue! In a race against time, Slade must get to his target before the entire mission is scrubbed!
Gamespot
God of War PC support studio turning a "flagship" PlayStation IP into a live service game
There's also hints Ragnarok could come to PC
Android Headlines
Luna Welcomes New Games For October While Stadia Says Farewell
Well, Stadia may be saying its goodbyes soon, but Luna is still here and Amazon has just announced a new crop of games for October. As the cloud gaming race continues, Luna, the ever-diligent service out of the remaining options, is introducing 9 new games in October for subscribers. As always, these games are spread across the different channels that Luna offers. So how many games you personally can play from the newly added bunch actually depends on which channels you subscribe to.
