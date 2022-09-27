Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
Broward and Miami-Dade schools remain open Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Broward and Miami-Dade schools remain open Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Schools Across South Florida Set To Reopen
Broward and Miami-Dade were both closed in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled
MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
sflcn.com
Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close
BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
WSVN-TV
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
WSVN-TV
Outer bands of Hurricane Ian leave hefty clean up for Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up. Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Comments / 0