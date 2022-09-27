ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Mdcps#Rrb School#Hurricane Ian#Bcps#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy