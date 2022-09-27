Read full article on original website
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu
WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
Rhea Ripley On How Backstage WWE Atmosphere Has Changed Under Triple H
Triple H took over the reins at WWE in the wake of former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company in July, and it appears that the recent shift in power has been welcomed by at least one former champion. Former "RAW" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on the...
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
