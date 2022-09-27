ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will.i.am Says Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP Was His Idea: ‘It’s Like Santa Claus Is Real, Man!’

By Gil Kaufman
Beyoncé is well-known for the meticulous, multi-layered roll-outs of her albums. But according to Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am , he was the one who came up with the idea to release a series of dance remixes of Bey’s “Break My Soul” single.

Speaking to Metro about the return of The Voice UK — where he sits on the judging panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie — Will explained that he was in France when the song was released earlier this year and his first thought was, “I wish the beat did this!” And because he is who he is, Will called one of his collaborators and they worked remotely on a freelance remix of the song, which, according to the “I Gotta Feeling” rapper, helped inspire the subsequent remix EP.

“They weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it,” he said. “They put out a remix EP and my song’s the first one on it – and I inspired it! I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!”

Beyoncé surprised fans in early August when she dropped the 4-song “Break My Soul” remix EP featuring refreshed versions of her Renaissance single by will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance.

The EP was followed by the even-buzzier “Queens” remix of the song, which interpolated Madonna’s 1990 Hot 100 No. 1 “Vogue” while paying tribute to such iconic Black female artists as Aretha Franklin, Robert Flack, Grace Jones, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson and Diana Ross, as well as a number of ballroom legends.

Listen to will’s remix below.

