AdWeek
LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information
LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform. This...
AdWeek
LinkedIn: How to Turn On Dark Mode
The LinkedIn mobile application offers two visual themes for users to choose from: Light Mode and Dark Mode....
AdWeek
Chopard Backs New My Happy Hearts Collection With Snapchat AR Try On Lens
Swiss luxury fashion house Chopard is using an augmented reality try on lens from Snapchat to promote its...
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins
You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
AdWeek
God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role
The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice,...
AdWeek
Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries
Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in...
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos
Twitter introduced two updates related to how videos are discovered and viewed on its platform: an immersive video...
AdWeek
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse
Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled “Same Difference,” incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very ’80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand’s evolution, one that’s easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.
AdWeek
Selling or Renting Real Estate, Selling Vehicles Via Facebook to Change Jan. 30
Meta began sending out notices via email to Facebook users about changes to the process for selling or...
AdWeek
Marketing Morsels: Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Gets an AriZona Infusion, Tide’s Lucky Jersey Plea and More
Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment, from...
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Angela Seits From PMG
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that lets you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans
If you were a child of the 1980s or '90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
AdWeek
Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. With the U.K. government highlighting a continued digital skills shortage, Google is promoting its self-imposed mission to upskill people through a campaign encouraging them...
AdWeek
Making CTV a Key Part of Your Full-Funnel Ad Strategy
While marketers know that CTV drives strong campaign performance on its own, many still aren’t using it to its fullest potential. From audience insights to creative testing, this dynamic advertising channel executes double duty to help brands work smarter, not harder. In “Your Guide on Using Connected TV to...
AdWeek
Celebrity Entrepreneurs Aim for Light Touch—if at all—in Mixing Politics and Marketing
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Celebrities' political and personal beliefs unavoidably impact the brands they're affiliated with—whether it's a business they own or a brand partner paying them for sponsorship.
AdWeek
Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you haven't heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there's a good chance you've seen her while scrolling...
AdWeek
Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020
In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Adriana Hernández Keeps Inclusion and Community Top-Of-Mind
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. For Upstreamers creative director Adriana Hernández, getting involved in the advertising industry was a matter of merely continuing an...
AdWeek
Lionsgate+ Showcases Thrill-Seeking Viewers in New Campaign
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The streaming wars fiercely continue with established and emerging platforms vying for attention and subscription fees. That is something platform Lionsgate+, formerly StarzPlay,...
