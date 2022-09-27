ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information

LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform.
INTERNET
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Turn On Dark Mode

The LinkedIn mobile application offers two visual themes for users to choose from: Light Mode and Dark Mode.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins

You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
MARKETING
#Digital Marketing#Smart Phone#Linus Business#Social Media Week Europe
AdWeek

God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role

The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice,
INTERNET
AdWeek

Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries

Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos

Twitter introduced two updates related to how videos are discovered and viewed on its platform: an immersive video
INTERNET
AdWeek

Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse

Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in
RESTAURANTS
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled “Same Difference,” incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very ’80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand’s evolution, one that’s easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.
WEIGHT LOSS
AdWeek

Tools of the Trade: Angela Seits From PMG

Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that lets you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans

If you were a child of the 1980s or '90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. With the U.K. government highlighting a continued digital skills shortage, Google is promoting its self-imposed mission to upskill people through a campaign encouraging them
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Making CTV a Key Part of Your Full-Funnel Ad Strategy

While marketers know that CTV drives strong campaign performance on its own, many still aren't using it to its fullest potential. From audience insights to creative testing, this dynamic advertising channel executes double duty to help brands work smarter, not harder. In "Your Guide on Using Connected TV to
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you haven't heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there's a good chance you've seen her while scrolling
SKIN CARE
AdWeek

Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020

In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a
LAW
AdWeek

Lionsgate+ Showcases Thrill-Seeking Viewers in New Campaign

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The streaming wars fiercely continue with established and emerging platforms vying for attention and subscription fees. That is something platform Lionsgate+, formerly StarzPlay,
TV & VIDEOS

