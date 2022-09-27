-A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled “Same Difference,” incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very ’80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand’s evolution, one that’s easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO