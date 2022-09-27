ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz settle divorce

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have reached a settlement in their divorce.

People reported Monday that the former couple came to an agreement last week.

Maloney and Schwartz both waived claims to current or future spousal support and said they've come to an uncontested agreement on how to divide their shared assets.

The pair must now wait for a judge to sign off on the paperwork and finalize their divorce.

Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March after 12 years together.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney said at the time. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Schwartz said Maloney initiated the split.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he said. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

Maloney and Schwartz married in August 2016 but weren't legally wed until 2019. The pair have starred together on Vanderpump Rules since the show's premiere in 2013.

Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
FARGO, ND
