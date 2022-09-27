ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Bobcat Players present show with subtle humor; valuable lessons

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
BEAVER − "Be careful what you wish for" is the blunt reminder characters get in the Bobcat Players' new play, “The Gentleman Clothier,” running Thursday to Sunday at Beaver Area High School.

“Upon reading the script, I loved the subtle humor and the character relationships," director Valerie Boyce, of Economy, said. "The script is thought-provoking and contains valuable lessons. Longing for a much simpler time, the title character, Norman, shows much growth throughout the play and discovers that no matter what time period it is, the most important thing is the relationships with those you care about. The audience will embrace the whimsical comedy and the moments of genuine warmth that fill the play with wisdom and truth."

Lead character Norman Davenport (Bruce Travers of Ross Township) works as a tailor soon to open his own fashionable men's store in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It appears to be a dream come true, as his clientele can expect elegance, impeccable service and high fashion style. But try as he might to find fulfillment in this grand achievement, Norman cannot help but feel he is misplaced in the 21st century and would love nothing better than to be a part of the genteel and unhurried Victorian age. With the help of a charming and attractive customer and two employees — a young girl who is a skilled seamstress and a man who is a jack of all trades ― Norman learns to re-examine the fabric of his life, Boyce said.

The cast also includes Bridget Yeager (Monaca) portrays Sofie Tomesko, Mary Romeo (Hopewell) as Alisha Sparrow and Daniel Stadnik (Beaver) as Patrick Markham.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, which is a 2 p.m. performance, all in the Ed Schaughency Theater at the high school.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at The Hostess Shop in Beaver or online at bobcatplayers.yapsody.com/ Also, tickets can be reserved by calling 878-207-0309.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and can be reached at stady@gannett.com.

