Penn, PA

Take a nature walk in Potter Township, at Rocky Bend Nature Preserve

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sthle_0iC7UdJQ00

POTTER TWP. − Independence Conservancy invites everyone to take a “Walk in Penn’s Woods” this Sunday to explore the Rocky Bend Nature Preserve's quiet forests, rocky cliffs and rushing waters.

The nature walk takes place from 2-4 p.m. at the Rocky Bend Nature Preserve, 247 Raccoon Creek Road, Potter Township, (GPS Monaca PA 15061).

Occurring rain or shine, the guided walk will last 1 mile over mowed grass with a few short, moderate climbs. A restroom is available. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes or boots.

The event is free, though donations are welcome. The terrain is not suitable for wheelchairs or strollers, according to the Independence Conservancy. People-friendly leashed pets are allowed; owners must clean up after their pets.

Jeremy Newton, a certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts, will lead the walk. Other experts will be on hand to answer questions about wild birds, fish, forestry, nature photography, geology, streams, wetlands and local history.

The first Sunday in October is set aside for Pennsylvanians to join hosted walks to learn more about Penn’s Woods and gain easy access to expert forest and wildlife professionals. “Walk in Penn’s Woods” events raises awareness about the importance of forests in our lives and the effort that goes into caring for them.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Lifestyle
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Nature Photography#Nature Preserve#Rocky#Fish#Travel Info#Wild Birds#Gps Monaca Pa#Bartlett Tree Experts#Pennsylvanians#The Times
