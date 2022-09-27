ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron City Council OKs mayor's civilian police oversight proposal; what happens next?

By Abbey Marshall, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Akron will soon have a civilian board overseeing its police department after City Council approved the measure Monday night.

The legislation, proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan the same day a similar, citizen-driven initiative was filed , comes months after 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot more than 40 times and killed by Akron police officers, spurring nationwide protests and increased pressure for police reform.

The 11-person board, appointed by the mayor and Akron City Council , will represent each of Akron's 10 wards and will feature training alongside their duties, which include overseeing police practices.

Who voted against it and why?

The measure was passed 9-4, with four council members voting against it.

Council members Russ Neal (Ward 4), Tara Mosley (Ward 5) and Linda Omobien (at-large) said they would not approve it because of their support of a competing charter amendment, which was brought forth by a group of Akron organizers and public officials who garnered more than 7,000 signatures, 3,315 of which were verified with the clerk of council.

Unlike the approved legislation, which could be altered by future council action, the charter amendment would permanently codify the civilian oversight board into the city's charter, though Horrigan said he does intend to do so in November 2023.

Mosley said while she likes some elements of the mayor's proposal, including having a makeup of 11 members with every ward represented, she "cannot ignore the 7,000 citizens that signed the petition" or its organizers.

"I hope we find a meeting place," she said.

Neal and Omobien both expressed concerns about creating confusion for voters, who will decide on the charter amendment's fate in November.

"We should trust our constituents," Neal said.

Omobien also said she was against the proposal because the petitioners' plan would not be subject to "politicians' agendas."

On the other hand, Ward 2's Phil Lombardo said he is against any civilian oversight board because he worries about "micromanaging APD" and hurting recruitment and retention, which are both already down.

"We should trust the professionals," he said.

What happens if the charter amendment passes in November?

If residents vote in favor of the citizen-led charter amendment on the November ballot, that measure will supersede the council-approved legislation, said Summit County Board of Elections Chairman Bill Rich.

City leaders in favor of the legislation fear the charter amendment could immediately go into litigation, as the mayor's office says it includes language that could be in conflict with the Akron Fraternal Order of Police's labor agreement.

A charter amendment takes time, said council Vice President Jeff Fusco — and the mayor's proposal "is a way to move forward and adjust as we go" while avoiding court.

Horrigan said he plans to bring the proposal to the ballot as a charter amendment next fall.

What's next?

The city will begin its search for its 11-person board, six of whom will be appointed by the mayor with council's consent and five directly by council.

Horrigan plans to submit his recommendations by the end of the year, with the goal of establishing the board by the beginning of 2023.

The board must have a member from each ward and include an attorney, an individual working for a mental health organization, someone in the field of racial equity and social justice and an expert in law enforcement.

All members should "strive to" complete a citizen academy and ride-alongs with law enforcement.

Board members will serve staggered four-year terms, with no member serving more than eight consecutive years.

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron City Council OKs mayor's civilian police oversight proposal; what happens next?

