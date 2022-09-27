Read full article on original website
It's my opinion
2d ago
Iron man football is no longer a thing. When i was in High school we only had 14 on the team, and there was always one or two who werent playing. Schools are making kids soft
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
News Channel Nebraska
Michel Lyn Meyer
Michel Lyn Meyer passed peacefully in his residence in Nebraska City, NE, on September 21, 2022. Michel is predeceased by his mother, Peg (Reynolds) Gleason, and father, Merle. He is survived by his son, Garett, and three granddaughters, Grace, Abigail, and Emma, and his brother, Kevin, and sisters, Mel York, Mindi Vargas, Penny Roberts, and Amy Mytnik.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suspected in western Iowa high school fire
SIDNEY, Iowa – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest in connection with a restroom fire at the Sidney High School on Sept. 21. The fire was contained by staff and fire crews after an estimated $8,500 in damage. Classes resumed a short time later. The juvenile...
kmaland.com
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
News Channel Nebraska
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco, of Red Oak, this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd Offense. Zucco was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville, of Red Oak,...
