ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptobriefing.com

New CFTC Lawsuit May Signal Wider Trend in Regulation

The CFTC filed a lawsuit against Digitex and its founder today, claiming that it had failed to register for the proper license to run its trading operations. While Digitex markets itself as a decentralized project, it fails to live up to today’s DeFi standards. Last week the CFTC made...
LAW
cryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin Had a Rough September. Here Are the Key Metrics to Watch Next

Bitcoin's market value dropped nearly 14% in September. Market sentiment has turned pessimistic due to the top crypto's poor price performance. On-chain data shows no significant signs of accumulation yet. Bitcoin is about to close September at a double-digit loss relative to August. As market sentiment continues to deteriorate, the...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Celsius Withdrawals Must Remain Closed: DOJ

On September 1, Celsius filed for court approval to release $225 million of locked funds to creditors. Now, U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington has filed an objection to that request and called it premature. Harrington says that funds should not be distributed until is is known what Celsius owes, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy