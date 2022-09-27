New franchise Battle Creek Kernels ready to pop with home opener on Saturday

Is Battle Creek hungry for a new hockey team?

Owner/head coach Triston Jensen hopes so as the Battle Creek Kernels are set to begin their inaugural season this week as the newest hockey franchise to give it a go at The Rink in downtown Battle Creek.

"This community has been great since we have been here. People just care about the boys and want to see hockey be successful in this town," Jensen said. "There have been people all along the way, since we have put this together, that have wanted to be a part of what we are doing and want to see us grow and be successful."

Battle Creek will host Motor City in the home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rink. The Kernels will open their United States Premier Hockey League season on Friday on the road.

The United States Premier Hockey League is a developmental organization that features players who are looking to get recruited to the college level or to a top junior league. The Kernels will be playing in the Premier Division, which has teams in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio and beyond, with a season that lasts from September-March.

It is not the first time in recent years a hockey franchise has tried to make Battle Creek its home.

In 2019, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees were introduced as a new team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and played their home games at The Rink. That franchise lasted just one season, winning just one game in 48 tries. Prior to the Rumble Bees, the Battle Creek Revolution played professionally at The Rink in the All American Hockey League from 2008-11.

Jensen, who was a head coach in the league last year for the Rum River Mallards, is excited for his new venture in Battle Creek and is ready for his team to hit the ice.

"We have already sold 700 tickets for the opener, hoping for more. I think we'll get a sellout. I think it will be a great atmosphere for the boys," Jensen said.

The age and experience level in the league varies as the players range from 16-20 years old. Joe Blair, a 20-year-old from Denver, has been in the USPHL for four years and he's looking to make the most of his final year.

"It's been great to be a part of this league. You get the experience and you kind of get to live the lifestyle of a pro hockey player, going from town to town and playing in places all over the country," Blair said. "This is a great opportunity being here. We get to be part of something new, bringing hockey to this community and starting a new legacy for the sport in this town."

Jensen, one of the youngest GMs in the league at 25, not only owns the new Battle Creek franchise, he was also a former player in the league in Minnesota and is coming back to his home state as the White Lake native played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State.

His growing reputation was part of the draw for some of the members of the 2022 Battle Creek squad.

"Getting to play for Coach Jensen is what drove me," said Connor Trankine, 19, of Chicago. "Coach Jensen is a really good guy. I played against his team last year and I have seen that he runs a really tight ship and happy to be a part of this."

The players on the team are all living in Battle Creek for the season, staying with host families. Even though it's a long way from home for someone like goalie Liam Donnelly, from Alberta, Canada, it is an opportunity to continue to chase his hockey dream of some day playing at the collegiate and pro level.

"It's different playing in the states than in Canada. But being in America, it's so much easier to be seen by American schools. I get to get a lot of eyes on me that way in terms of being recruited," Donnelly said.

"I love playing down here. Love playing in a town like this, a town with great fans who are excited that we are bringing hockey back here. It's super fun to be a part of something new here in Battle Creek. Brand new team, great to be kind of a stepping stone for what might come next."

