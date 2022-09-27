Read full article on original website
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
Multiple residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Abilene. The fire happened at an apartment on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road just before 1:00 a.m. First responders arrived on scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment, however, it was quickly contained […]
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car. According to the DPS investigation, the F-150 was northbound 4.5 miles south of Winters on US-83 while the 18-wheeler and the Malibu were heading south around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the same location. The Ford pickup was driven by 74-year-old Roland Presley of Winters. His…
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
More job opportunities come to post-pandemic Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were forced to rethink their jobs, switch career paths or were simply laid off due to the state of the economy. Now, more than two-and-a-half years after the U.S. declared disaster in regards to COVID-19, those employers who lost employees are working to hire more […]
